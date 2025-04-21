WWE will be forced to introduce a new title, claims John Cena

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 21, 2025 17:49 GMT
John Cena at WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
John Cena at WrestleMania 41 [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar John Cena created history at WrestleMania 41 by winning a record 17th World Championship. The Cenation Leader has made a massive claim following his successful outing at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ever since his heel turn, the 47-year-old was adamant about defeating Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All to clinch the Undisputed WWE Championship and taking the gold home. The veteran confirmed the same during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

John Cena stated that everybody was replaceable, and the wrestling promotion would continue having shows even after he's gone. However, he would make wrestling start over by taking the title home and being the last Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena added that the Stamford-based company would be forced to introduce a new title.

"Dog, I'm just going to shut it down, that's all. Here is the thing. Ruining wrestling is. [...] There's going to be a show. Everybody is replaceable. There is always another show. I'm going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me. And I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion. Period. So, they're going to have to make a new title," Cena said.
You can check out the entire edition of the Pat McAfee Show below:

youtube-cover
John Cena is set to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what the newly crowned champion will have to say at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas later tonight.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote from this article.

