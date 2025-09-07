“The final nail in the coffin” - Netizens react to Young Thug slamming Future for declining to do a free show in an alleged leaked jail call 

A wave of controversy has erupted following the emergence of a leaked jail call allegedly featuring Young Thug, the Atlanta rapper currently serving probation after pleading guilty to his YSL RICO case. These remarks were made during a private conversation with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist.

In the tape that allegedly captured an 11-minute phone call, Thug accused his long-time collaborator Future of declining to play the headliner at a benefit concert that he reportedly organized in his defense amid his court case. Future allegedly declined to headline the concert, stating he didn't want to "steal his shine," as per an X post by @Kurrco.

Kurrco @Kurrco Young Thug goes off on Future after he declined to do a "Free Thug" show in a newly surfaced call “You biting and you ain’t real — a buster all the way around." "He just don't know nothing, he just ret*rded to certain things, he don't know nothing but music..." “He said, ‘I

After the leaked phone calls surfaced online, netizens shared their reactions to Future turning down the rapper. One user wrote on X:

“And there it is, the final nail in the coffin.”

AUX @TokyoAux @Kurrco And there it is, the final nail in the coffin

Fans also shared other responses, both supporting Thug and criticizing Future, who chose to skip attending the benefit.

SPETOO🗽 @RifdahSR_11 @Kurrco “He don’t know nothing but music” is a wild way to diss one of the greatest hitmakers ever 💀

NOH @_NevaOutHustled @Kurrco thug right why u not supporting ur homie during that time

Emerie 🧑‍🌾 @Oxemerie @Kurrco Can we just accept this is a valid crashout because he got locked up, all these doesn't sound real

There was also a second wave of responses that gave more context and speculation:

THE INVESTOR @Investeasy2024 @Kurrco Nahh thug might be releasing these tapes himself as a rollout. This is too much TEA ☕️

woody @nyrbhimself @Kurrco First Kendrick then gunna and glorilla now future oh no

Deechairman @_dchairman @Kurrco Future was supporting this man while he was in jail even gave him shout out on slimed in still carried him on his comeback single yet he’s not satisfied , now we can all see Young thug for who he really is

The leak was part of a larger set of intercepted jail calls in which Thug reportedly strongly criticized Future and artists such as Gunna, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. These leaked phone calls began circulating online in late August 2025.

Young Thug calls out Future for declining “Free Thug” benefit

The jail call, in which Young Thug slammed Future, started leaking online on September 6, 2025.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Alleged audio of Young Thug speaking on Future via jail call has been leaked: “You supposed to be locked in 100% with your kids but you locked in 100% with the b*tches, that’s the wrong way to go”

In the discussion, Young Thug alleged that Future refused to participate in a Free Thug benefit, held to demonstrate his support for the Go Crazy rapper during his legal troubles. Thug mentioned in the phone call that Future declined to participate because he did not want to "steal your [Thug] shine." He allegedly said to Mariah the Scientist:

“He said, ‘I ain’t want to do the show ’cause I ain’t want to feel like I was stealing your shine.’ What the hell are you talking about? If it was the other way around, I’d do it with no questions asked.”

Thug also accused Future of being unfaithful and imitating his style.

"Me and him ain’t been tight in a minute, he do lame stuff. He call me to the studio asking how to start his song. But when girls in the room, he act like he don’t hear me, I don't know what image you trying to get off, but you're an idiot. Everything you know I done taught you," he claimed.

According to HotNewHipHop, in another leaked clip of a three-minute phone call with his girlfriend, Thug also criticized the fellow Atlanta rapper’s parenting skills, allegedly saying:

"Pluto is like you pushin' the P. B*tches want to have your kid and sh*t too, but you still gotta be 100% locked in with the kids. You're like 100% locked in with the b*tches. That's the wrong way to go."

Creative partnership of Young Thug and Future

The leaked jail conversation between Young Thug and Future comes with additional weight due to their years-long creative relationship that has influenced the contemporary trap in Atlanta.

Their most significant partnership was in October 2017, with the surprise mixtape Super Slimey. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 75,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week and included tracks like All da Smoke and Patek Water with Offset.

Pigeons & Planes @PigsAndPlans Young Thug and Future’s new collaboration “Money On Money” drops TONIGHT 🐍 It’s Thug’s first solo single since being released from jail. His new album, ‘UY SCUTI,’ is set for release in May.

Later that year, they appeared on the song Relationship by Young Thug from Beautiful Thugger Girls, which was later certified Gold by the RIAA. Over the years, the duo continued to work together on tracks like Chris Brown’s High End and most recently reunited on Money on Money from Thug’s upcoming album UY Scuti.

Stay tuned for more updates.

