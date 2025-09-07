“After you place the word rat on him?”- Internet reacts as Young Thug calls out Gunna for not helping him or his family financially post-jail release

Young Thug took the internet by storm after publicly calling out rapper Gunna over financial support, referencing the fallout from the YSL RICO case. In a clip shared to X by user Kurrco on September 7, 2025, Thug was seen discussing his strained relationship with the Fukumean rapper during an appearance on Perspektives with Bank.

During the interview, Thug expressed disappointment, claiming that while several of his peers stepped up to support him, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also known as Gunna, did not. Explaining the matter, Thug said:

"Savage sent money to Thug, Wham sent money to Thug, Pluto sent money to Thug, Cash sent money to Thug, Drake sent CRAZY bankroll to Thug. Gunna didn’t send no bankroll to Thug, Gunna didn’t pull up on Thug momma. Gunna didn’t pull up on Thug family….Gunna didn’t pull up on nobody."

The clip quickly went viral on X, drawing thousands of reactions from netizens who soon flooded the comments with divided opinions on Thug’s criticism of Sergio Kitchens.

One X user pointed out that Young Thug had already labeled Kitchens a "rat." This was a reference to the September 2025 leaks of Thug’s alleged jail calls and a diss track titled Closing Arguments, where he explicitly called Kitchens and others "rats" for making a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

So, according to the X user, it wasn’t justified that Thug should expect help from someone he had publicly discredited.

"You couldn’t come out to clear the world that Gunna isn’t a rat but you want him to help your family or see your momma? Did you think your family wants to see him after you place the word rat on him?" The X user wrote.

Some netizens supported Kitchens' stance. They even pointed out that Thug had earned money from Kitchens' album, which they viewed as an indirect form of support.

SPETOO🗽 @RifdahSR_11 @Kurrco Gunna already gave him the gift of silence, wasn’t that enough?

Kennedy @kennedyofoegbu3 @Kurrco He literally makes money off gunna so what we saying?

Corrupt @CorruptFun @Kurrco Expecting someone to take care of your family after they get out is crazy

On the other hand, several users defended Thug, insisting that Kitchens should have shown some form of support given their shared history.

Luffy @sol_5455 @Kurrco Gunna really did dirty oh

Chief Makaveli @chief_maka55967 @Kurrco If someone made you a millionaire and you don’t help them when they at the lowest you a weirdo….

Justmythoughts 👽 @Slime46_ @Kurrco Damon, idc about the other cases but Gunna is a bad person for doing this ngl

Young Thug breaks silence on Gunna’s plea deal during his appearance on Perspektives with Bank podcast

Young Thug (Image via Getty Images)

During his September 7, 2025, appearance on Big Bank’s podcast Perspektives With Bank, American rapper Young Thug also spoke openly about Gunna’s controversial plea deal.

For context, rappers Young Thug and Kitchens had been arrested together in May 2022 on RICO charges tied to the YSL Records racketeering trial.

In December 2022, Kitchens accepted an Alford plea deal and admitted that YSL, his label home since 2016, was a gang. Since then, Young Thug has continued to distance himself from Kitchens, claiming that the Fukumean rapper had snitched on him by cooperating with authorities to secure his release.

In conversation with Big Bank, Young Thug addressed the plea deal directly, breaking his silence after nearly three years. He recalled how his own father once placed them both in a group text, giving the Kitchens direct access to him, but claimed that Gunna never reached out to him via phone call.

"Meaning, Gunna, you my brother. I love you to death, n***a. Why you ain’t gave me an explanation?… You can’t do no interview in the future saying, ‘I ain’t got his number.’ You overly got my number," Thug said.

Thug explained that his issue was not only about what happened in court but also about loyalty and accountability.

"Once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat… you broke a man code," he said.

He clarified that his words had nothing to do with sexuality, stressing that he had no problem with gay people. His point, he emphasized, was about staying true to the bond they once shared.

What hurt him most, Thug continued, was the silence that followed Kitchens’ plea deal.

"Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real n***a and say it… How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like, ain’t nothing happened?" Thug explained.

Thug reminded listeners that his bond with Kitchens went far beyond music. They had made "millions together," and he stressed that he had been the one to give Kitchens those opportunities. That was why the plea deal felt like such a betrayal to him while YSL continued to fight in court.

He also added that his feelings were not rooted in revenge, insisting he would "die before" ever going against Kitchens.

Young Thug also mentioned his love for the Drip Too Hard rapper’s mother and their shared history, but stood firm that the rapper had "betrayed" him and acted like "a rat." He explained that his request for communication after the deal was not about reopening wounds but about closure.

Gunna released his latest album, The Last Wun, on August 8, 2025.

Young Thug, on the other hand, is preparing to release his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, through YSL Records in late 2025. The project, his first since leaving prison in October 2024, follows the album Business Is Business (2023).

