Adin Ross and Young Thug livestream: Date, livestream link, and other details

Kick streamer Adin Ross is due to conduct a livestream with Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Since his release from jail on October 31, 2024, the rapper has continued to make media appearances and release more music. During a livestream on September 5, Ross mentioned that the rapper's latest music video, titled &quot;Closing Arguments,&quot; was shot at his apartment.During the September 5 stream, he explained that he's teaming up with Young Thug for an IRL (In-Real-Life) broadcast:We'll figure out some cool sh*t... we'll do a 2v2 wager in person, I think stuff like that would be really cool, you know? That's gonna be IRL. The Young Thug stream's is IRL. This is gonna be IRL.&quot;Viewers can catch the stream live on Adin Ross's Kick channel. As of writing, the event has yet to receive a specified time.He shared a poster for the event on X with a caption suggesting that the stream would be structured like an &quot;interview&quot;:&quot;Adin x Young Thug Livestream, Sunday, September 7th, 'The First Interview.'&quot;Adin Ross speaks to 6ix9ine during the build-up to the Young Thug streamFollowing the announcement, rapper 6ix9ine contacted Adin Ross on his phone, asking how much Thug's PR team offered the streamer:&quot;Yo Adin, how much are they payin' you for the f**kin PR right now to clear sh*t up? ('Zero dollars,' said Adin Ross) So, how you got Peewee's number? You never spoke to Peewee in your life ('I met Peewee at the Lil Baby concert').&quot;6ix9ine also seemingly referenced Peewee Roscoe, who has long been affiliated with Young Thug and the Atlanta rap scene. Notably, one of his criminal cases became part of a broader May 2022 indictment under Georgia’s RICO Act that included Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL affiliates.After the indictment, 6ix9ine went viral for posting memes and mocking images of Thug in dresses, calling him out and taunting him.In other news, Ross stated that Donald Trump was &quot;doing okay&quot; and that &quot;literally nothing was wrong&quot; amid circulating health speculations.