"Literally nothing's wrong": Adin Ross claims Donald Trump is "okay" amid recent speculations

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:37 GMT
Adin Ross claims Donald Trump is "okay" amid recent speculations (Image via wikimedia.org || x.com/adinross)

Kick streamer Adin Ross has claimed to have received a message regarding Donald Trump, saying that the President of the United States is "okay," and that "literally nothing is wrong." On August 29, 2025, speculations surrounding Donald Trump's health went viral on social media platforms such as X.

An X post by @BuzzingPop garnered over 2.4 million views in just a few hours, which read:

"Donald Trump reportedly has not been seen in days, with no public appearances scheduled this weekend."

During an NBA 2K26 livestream, Adin Ross learned of the speculations surrounding the 76-year-old's health online and said:

"'Trump has not been seen in days, with no public appearances scheduled this weekend.' (The streamer's associate says, 'Did you see what happened with his hand?') No, what happened with his hand? (The streamer's associate responds, 'He was doing an interview, and they saw his hand, and he was, like, purple. And they said that the Queen died when her hands were like that. I don't know what it...') Wait, what?! Everyone's saying Trump is passing away. Yeah, actually, shh, don't talk about it. What the f**k?!"
Later in the livestream, Ross claimed to have received a message from someone "very close," who allegedly provided an update on Trump's well-being. The Kick streamer said:

"...Like, come on, bro! (The streamer checks his phone) Guys, I just got confirmed, President Trump is okay, by a very close... (The streamer friend asks, 'Wait, what happened with Trump?') Nothing. Literally nothing's wrong. So, we're good. I just got a text saying, 'If you want to come to The White House?' Uh oh!"
When Donald Trump praised Adin Ross following their collaboration before becoming the 47th President of the United States

Adin Ross took the internet by storm last year, in August 2024, when he teamed up with Donald Trump for a Kick livestream. Following their collaboration, the latter posted on Truth Social to comment on the special broadcast's viewership:

"Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America. THOSE NUMBERS ARE REALLY BIG 'STUFF!'"

As of this writing, no official statement has been released regarding Donald Trump's health amid recent speculations.

