"I miss you guys a little": Kick streamer Xenathewitch releases a video from jail days after getting arrested

Controversial Kick streamer Amaris &quot;Xenathewitch,&quot; also known as &quot;Xena,&quot; has addressed the community in a video released from jail. On August 8, 2025, a clip from Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon's&quot; IRL event, Scavenger Hunt, went viral on platforms such as Reddit, X, and TikTok, showing Xenathewitch shooting paintballs at a woman.Three days later, on August 11, 2025, a local news channel, KVUE, reported that police were looking into a case in which an individual was injured in a paintball shooting incident involving streamers.Xenathewitch was eventually arrested by police during a livestream on August 13, 2025, while participating in the Scavenger Hunt event with other Kick streamers. A police officer on the scene explained the situation, stating that the content creator would have to spend some time in jail before appearing in front of a judge.&quot;She wanted you to know that she's basically going to go to the judge tonight. That could take anywhere between, like, seven to maybe 18 hours. It's just going to depend on how busy the jail is, okay? As soon as she gets down there, she'll be able to get phone numbers and everything like that, make phone calls, but she should be talking to a magistrate sometime within the next, I say, like, 12 to 24 hours at most. Okay? She'll basically talk to the magistrate, and they'll either decide to release her on a bond or hold her.&quot;On August 29, 2025, a 25-second video surfaced on X, in which Xenathewitch addressed the community from jail. She said:&quot;Just tell them Allahu Akbar. Inshallah. Greetings. I miss you guys a little bit. The ones that I like. Alhamdulillah. I will see you soon.&quot;Kick streamer Xenathewitch's bail is allegedly set at $15,000 over a misdemeanor chargeOn August 29, 2025, X user @Ip2AlwaysWin shared a screenshot with alleged details about Xenathewitch's charge and bail amount. According to the netizen, the Kick streamer was charged with 'assault causes bodily injury,' a misdemeanor, and bail was set at $15,000.Here's what was written in the screenshot shared by the X user:&quot;The information below includes all of the charge details pertaining to AMARIS EVANN SAMPSON. To receive notifications on updates to this reocrd, close and select 'Get Notified.' For more help with this information, please contact (512) 549-5100. Charge Name: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Charge Offense Date: 08/07/25. Charge Level: Misdemeanor. Bail Type: Bail. Bail Amount: $15000&quot;After being arrested, Xenathewitch's official Kick channel also got banned on August 11, 2025.