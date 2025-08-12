Police reportedly investigating Kick streamer's actions after individual got hurt after being shot with paintballs

The police are reportedly investigating a Kick streamer's actions after a person was injured by being shot with a paintball gun. On August 11, 2025, a news report video from KVUE surfaced on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. It was reported that the Austin Police Department is investigating a case involving multiple streamers and paintball guns on Saturday, August 9, 2025, along Lakeshore Boulevard.While citing the controversial internet personality Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon's&quot; Scavenger Hunt IRL event, the KVUE correspondent said the following:&quot;In other news, this afternoon, the police are investigating after someone was hurt in a paintball incident involving livestreamers. Saturday night, a victim reported being hit by a paintball along Lakeshore Boulevard. Police say multiple livestreamers were armed with paintball guns while taking part in a scavenger hunt earlier that day. The victim went to the Austin Emergency on Riverside Drive to file a police report. The case is being investigated as assault with injury, and so far, no one's been arrested.&quot;Netizens had a lot to say about the matter, with some suggesting that the alleged perpetrator, Kick content creator Xenathewitch, should be held accountable for her supposed actions.&quot;I hope they turn Xenathewitch in for this.&quot; Redditor u/oldmanreggie wrote.&quot;Its good something is being done. Hearing that b**ch say &quot;i dont f**king care&quot; after seeing the huge welt that girls leg is rage inducing (I dont think people realize how much that s**t hurts on bare skin). That clip is everywhere so they're f**ked. F**king idiots.&quot; Redditor u/ang9999999999 remarked.&quot;Ice Poseidon and actual police involvement. We are so back to 2018 FeelsStrongMan&quot; Redditor u/Ok_Temperature6503 stated.&quot;Xena the witch did it&quot; Redditor u/BigToeTex commented.Streamer Xenathewitch banned from Kick following the paintball incidentOn August 10, 2025, Kick streamer Xenathewitch made headlines after a video went viral in which she was seen firing paintballs at someone during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event.When a netizen confronted the content creator about her actions on August 11, 2025, she claimed that she &quot;accidentally&quot; shot paintballs at an individual. She wrote:&quot;(X user @BiscuitGeorge81 writes, 'Cool, how about shooting them with paintballs when they aren’t part of your stupid f**king video?' Accidentally ** and that sucks yeah. Won’t be being reckless like that again. If it was infact me.&quot;On the same day, an automated X account, @kick_bans, informed the online community that Xenathewitch's official Kick account had been banned. When trying to access her channel, a 404 error message appears, stating:&quot;404. Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for.&quot;As of this writing, Xenathewitch has not commented on her Kick ban.