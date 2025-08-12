Police reportedly investigating Kick streamer's actions after individual got hurt after being shot with paintballs

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:14 GMT
Police are reportedly investigating Kick streamer's actions (Image via @KickStreaming and @xenathewitcher/X)

The police are reportedly investigating a Kick streamer's actions after a person was injured by being shot with a paintball gun. On August 11, 2025, a news report video from KVUE surfaced on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. It was reported that the Austin Police Department is investigating a case involving multiple streamers and paintball guns on Saturday, August 9, 2025, along Lakeshore Boulevard.

While citing the controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon's" Scavenger Hunt IRL event, the KVUE correspondent said the following:

"In other news, this afternoon, the police are investigating after someone was hurt in a paintball incident involving livestreamers. Saturday night, a victim reported being hit by a paintball along Lakeshore Boulevard. Police say multiple livestreamers were armed with paintball guns while taking part in a scavenger hunt earlier that day. The victim went to the Austin Emergency on Riverside Drive to file a police report. The case is being investigated as assault with injury, and so far, no one's been arrested."
Netizens had a lot to say about the matter, with some suggesting that the alleged perpetrator, Kick content creator Xenathewitch, should be held accountable for her supposed actions.

"I hope they turn Xenathewitch in for this." Redditor u/oldmanreggie wrote.
"Its good something is being done. Hearing that b**ch say "i dont f**king care" after seeing the huge welt that girls leg is rage inducing (I dont think people realize how much that s**t hurts on bare skin). That clip is everywhere so they're f**ked. F**king idiots." Redditor u/ang9999999999 remarked.
"Ice Poseidon and actual police involvement. We are so back to 2018 FeelsStrongMan" Redditor u/Ok_Temperature6503 stated.
"Xena the witch did it" Redditor u/BigToeTex commented.

Streamer Xenathewitch banned from Kick following the paintball incident

On August 10, 2025, Kick streamer Xenathewitch made headlines after a video went viral in which she was seen firing paintballs at someone during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event.

When a netizen confronted the content creator about her actions on August 11, 2025, she claimed that she "accidentally" shot paintballs at an individual. She wrote:

"(X user @BiscuitGeorge81 writes, 'Cool, how about shooting them with paintballs when they aren’t part of your stupid f**king video?' Accidentally ** and that sucks yeah. Won’t be being reckless like that again. If it was infact me."
On the same day, an automated X account, @kick_bans, informed the online community that Xenathewitch's official Kick account had been banned. When trying to access her channel, a 404 error message appears, stating:

"404. Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for."

As of this writing, Xenathewitch has not commented on her Kick ban.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

