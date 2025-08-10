  • home icon
  • "That is f**king disgusting": Netizens disgruntled as streamer fires paintballs at person during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:03 GMT
Kick streamer Xenathewitch is under fire online for allegedly shooting a paintball at a random individual during a broadcast (Image via xenathewitch/Kick)
Kick streamer Xenathewitch is facing flak online after a clip of her seemingly shooting a paintball at a random worker during fellow Kick streamer Ice Poseidon's ongoing Scavenger Hunt event went viral recently. The event is taking place in Austin, Texas, and its previous iteration was held in May 2024.

This year's Scavenger Hunt kicked off on August 8, 2025, after being announced earlier by Ice Poseidon in an X post on July 28, 2025. Xenathewitch, a participant, was seen using paint guns along with her team to seemingly deter other bounty hunters from a location related to the hunt.

A clip from her Kick broadcast on August 9, 2025, shows Xenathewitch shooting at a woman who was wearing beachwear. Later, it was revealed that the streamer had opened fire on a worker at the dock where they had been. After being informed of her potential transgression, Xena replied with:

"I don't give a f**k."
With the clip going viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, several users have been expressing their disappointment with Xenathewitch's behavior during Ice Poseidon's event. Many claimed that the streamer should have had charges pressed against her, as her actions could have led to bodily harm.

"That is f**king disgusting. Report it to the police," wrote Reddit user u/lokalgymbiff
"Should press charges those hurt like hell," wrote Reddit user u/Vyviel
"That's an immediate call to 911 and charges pressed," wrote Reddit user u/Im_Ashe_Man
"Please show me a mug shot of this b**ch. She belongs in jail," wrote Reddit user u/DeliciousInterview91

Not the first time Xenathewitch has been criticised for her behavior during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event

Xenathewitch is known for her controversial actions during her Kick broadcasts, which have even earned her a ban from the platform. Subsequently, the streamer has been the subject of backlash online, but has still managed to acquire a substantial 40,000 followers on the Stake-backed website.

For instance, on October 23, 2024, Xenathewitch was banned from the platform after trying to subdue a fellow streamer who was drunk and belligerent. Prior to that, in January 2024, she had faced flak after getting into a verbal with a car driver, with her cameraperson throwing the cab driver's phone on the ground.

In May 2024, Xenathewitch was disqualified from the previous year's Scavenger Hunt event by Ice Poseidon for breaking the rules of the game. Subsequently, she located the cars of the streamers who were completing the game's challenges and attempted to hinder their progress by pouring powder on and spray-tagging their vehicles.

In other news, Fortnite professional streamer Peter "Peterbot" has been facing criticism online after an old video depicting him saying homophobic and racial slurs went viral online. Subsequently, the streamer has posted an apology, with Kick streamer Adin Ross seemingly coming out in support of him.

Edited by Niladri Roy
