  "Not saying what he said was right": Adin Ross gives his take on Fortnite pro Peterbot's racial slur controversy

"Not saying what he said was right": Adin Ross gives his take on Fortnite pro Peterbot's racial slur controversy

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 10, 2025 02:20 GMT
Adin Ross recently opined on the controversy surrounding Peterbot (Image via @scubaryan_/X)
Adin Ross recently opined on the controversy surrounding Peterbot (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

Kick streaming star Adin Ross recently opined on the controversy that has engulfed Fortnite professional player Peter "Peterbot" after an older clip emerged showcasing the latter uttering multiple homophobic and racist slurs back to back. Reacting to the clip, Adin Ross seemed to have a nuanced opinion on the matter.

The Kick star claimed that the Fortnite pro should be allowed some leeway as the clip is from a time when Peterbot was younger, stating:

"Alright, so look, this is my take on the Peterbot situation. I'ma just call it out, all you Fortnite weirdos, trying to cancel him and sh** like that. It's wack. Kid was just 15 at the time, bro. I'm not saying what he said was right but he's a f**king kid. Okay?"
"Have some f**king slack": Adin Ross seemingly defends Peterbot following latter's racial slur controversy

Peterbot, known for being a prominent Fortnite professional player, recently went viral online after an old clip of him using the "N-word" and the homophobic "F-slur" resurfaced. While Peterbot has since apologized, streamers are continuing to react to the developing story on their broadcasts, sharing their takes on the matter.

While claiming that he is not defending the content of Peterbot's statements, Adin Ross asked for netizens to cut the pro player some slack during a broadcast held on August 9, 2025. Stating that Peterbot's young age at the time may have contributed to his lack of judgment while making the offensive remarks, Ross stated:

"I've said a lot of f**ked up sh** when I was 15, everybody has. I'm not defending everything he said in that clip. I'm not saying what he said was right or funny, but I'm just saying, have some f**king slack, it's a f**king kid. Dude, holy f**king sh**. You guys are acting like he raped or killed somebody. Goddamn... He wasn't saying it with the intent of damaging or saying anything in an ignorant way. He was saying it because he wasn't supposed to say it."
Following his apology, Peterbot faced even further flak online, with many noting and pointing out his AI-generated-esque style of writing for his apology. While some netizens defended his actions, factoring in his age at the time, others were not so lenient, with them claiming that age should not be "an excuse."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
