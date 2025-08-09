"ChatGPT apology": Fans react as Peterbot says he was "heavily influenced by others" in response to N-word use controversy 

Peter &quot;Peterbot&quot; has addressed the online community after a video went viral in which he was heard using slurs. On August 8, 2025, a 14-second clip surfaced on social media platforms such as X, TikTok, and Reddit, in which Peterbot was heard saying homophobic and racial slurs.When he realized that he was being recorded while eating cake, the professional Fortnite player said:&quot;Bro, stop being gay, bro. Fa**ot. N***er. N***er. N***er. N***er.&quot;The Team Falcons-affiliated personality addressed the situation on the same day, claiming that his use of slurs stemmed from living in an environment where he was &quot;heavily influenced by others and was asked to say it.&quot;He wrote:&quot;A video has surfaced showing me using a racial slur while at the “agent house.” This incident took place when I was 16 years old. At the time, I was in an environment where I was heavily influenced by others and was asked to say it. That does not excuse my words, but it is important context for understanding the circumstances.&quot;Fans had a lot to say about Peterbot's response, with some alleging that he sought the assistance of AI for writing his apology.&quot;Chatgpt apology,&quot; X user @ohfold wrote.&quot;Ig we blaming others when ur 16 ur functioning quit blaming it on others,&quot; X user @Sweptdestroys remarked.&quot;Chat gpt cooked 🔥🔥,&quot; X user @SkeetsE3 posted.&quot;“influenced by others” bro tryna put it on Bucke😭😭😭✌🏾,&quot; X user @omarhustla commented.&quot;I don’t think being 16 is an excuse but yeah,&quot; X user @TravisCRGM posted.Cented and Faxuty react to Peterbot's apology over the homophobic and racial slur use controversyProminent esports personalities and Twitch streamers Evan &quot;Cented&quot; and Mohammed &quot;XSET Faxuty&quot; have shared their thoughts on Peterbot's apology.Cented took the opportunity to take responsibility, admitting that he &quot;wasn't a great influence.&quot; He then stated that he had not encouraged Peterbot to use the slurs. However, he added that he &quot;definitely let it fly&quot;:&quot;Guys since we’re taking accountability I'd like to do my part and say I wasn’t a great influence. I did not ask him to say it or anything but I definitely let it fly.&quot;Meanwhile, XSET Faxuty commended Peterbot, writing:&quot;taking accountability &gt; now learn from it and grow brudda ❤️&quot;In addition to being a professional Fortnite player, Peterbot is a well-known Twitch streamer with 995,383 followers on his channel.