What did Peterbot say? Video of Fortnite pro using slurs goes viral

Peter Kata, better known by his professional gamer name, &quot;Peterbot,&quot; has garnered attention after a video in which he was heard using slurs went viral. On August 8, 2025, a 14-second video featuring the Fortnite pro surfaced on X, in which he was seen eating a cake.When he realized that he was being recorded, Peterbot said:&quot;Bro, stop being gay, bro. (The professional Fortnite pro appears to swing at the cameraperson) Fa**ot. N***er. N***er. N***er. N***er (A person says, 'Delete it!').Kris Lamberson, popularly known as &quot;FaZe Swagg,&quot; commented on Peterbot's viral clip, writing:&quot;Bro????? Come on man 🤦🏽‍♂️&quot; FaZe Swagg wrote.Kick streamer Louis &quot;LosPollosTV&quot; also chimed in with his thoughts:&quot;I knew something was off with bro,.. You can’t be that good at Fortnite without being a f**king weirdo. The amount of people exposing themselves is insane “he was only 16” “don’t act like you don’t say it” At no point at no age is that ok especially a junior in hs… Acting like he was in kindergarten… stop… And I don’t talk like that never have and never would&quot; LosPollosTV said in a series of X posts.&quot;I was heavily influenced by others&quot; - Fortnite pro Peterbot admits he used slurs in the viral video that surfaced on social mediaOn the same day (August 8, 2025), Peterbot issued a statement via an X post, admitting to using the slurs in the video that went viral on social media. While claiming that the incident occurred when he was 16 years old and was living at the &quot;Agent House,&quot; the American-Hungarian personality wrote:&quot;A video has surfaced showing me using a racial slur while at the “agent house.” This incident took place when I was 16 years old. At the time, I was in an environment where I was heavily influenced by others and was asked to say it. That does not excuse my words, but it is important context for understanding the circumstances.&quot;The Twitch streamer then took &quot;full responsibility&quot; for the slurs that he used and issued an apology:&quot;I recognize now how deeply wrong and hurtful that language is. I take full responsibility for saying it, regardless of my age or the pressures I felt in that moment. I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected and to anyone who has been hurt by my words. I am committed to continuing to learn, grow, and ensure that my actions moving forward reflect respect and understanding.&quot;Peterbot's response to the controversy garnered over 1,100 replies in just a few minutes, with some netizens even accusing him of using AI to write the apology.