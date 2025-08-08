"This is f**ked up": Fans react as RaKai and Ray laugh when asked to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater

A video of Twitch streamers RaKai and Ray has surfaced in which the two were seen talking about Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; charitable venture, TeamWater. For those unfamiliar, on August 1, 2025, MrBeast took the internet by storm when he announced the launch of TeamWater, a philanthropic project aimed at providing clean drinking water to two million people for decades by raising $40 million.The most subscribed YouTuber collaborated with several prominent streamers and influencers to raise funds for his cause, with content creators such as Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; Adin Ross, Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv,&quot; and others donating hundreds of thousands of dollars.On August 7, 2025, a 34-second video from RaKai and Ray's livestream was posted on X. In it, the former's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where a live audience member pleaded with him to donate to TeamWater.The 16-year-old burst out laughing upon reading the comment and said:&quot;'Donate to TeamWater.' Oh! With the... (The streamer starts laughing) wait, you didn't donate? You didn't donate? Did you donate, n***a? To the TeamWater? To, like, the kids in Africa. Did you donate?&quot;Ray responded:&quot;Donate to what? They will be fine. Did you donate?&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about the streamers' clip.&quot;Laughing at innocent kids struggling to survive is just too far man,&quot; X user @cuffemcentral stated.&quot;im not against edgy humor but this is f*cked up,&quot; @bloodvv_ posted.&quot;These are the weirdos Kai cenat platform. He is a sick human,&quot; @StoIenGlock remarked.&quot;Poverty ain’t content, my boy,&quot; @planite_ wrote.&quot;that’s actually so f**ked up of ray and rakai. everything isn’t jokes, this is actually for a great cause,&quot; @chiefflips commented.MrBeast gives a one-word response to RaKai and Ray seemingly mocking his philanthropic project, TeamWaterOn the same day (August 7, 2025), MrBeast responded to X user @Kick_Champ's post, which featured what RaKai and Ray said while commenting on TeamWater. The Wichta, Kansas native used only one emoji to express his sentiments, as he posted:&quot;🥲&quot;In other news, during a livestream on August 5, 2025, Kick streamer Adin Ross expressed his willingness to donate $400,000 to TeamWater on the condition that Kai Cenat donate the same amount to MrBeast's charity.