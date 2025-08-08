  • home icon
  "This is f**ked up": Fans react as RaKai and Ray laugh when asked to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:52 GMT
&quot;Laughing at innocent kids struggling to survive&quot;: Fans react as RaKai and Ray seemingly mock MrBeast
RaKai and Ray were asked to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater (Image via 2xRaKai/Twitch and @MrBeast/X)

A video of Twitch streamers RaKai and Ray has surfaced in which the two were seen talking about Jimmy "MrBeast's" charitable venture, TeamWater. For those unfamiliar, on August 1, 2025, MrBeast took the internet by storm when he announced the launch of TeamWater, a philanthropic project aimed at providing clean drinking water to two million people for decades by raising $40 million.

The most subscribed YouTuber collaborated with several prominent streamers and influencers to raise funds for his cause, with content creators such as Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and others donating hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On August 7, 2025, a 34-second video from RaKai and Ray's livestream was posted on X. In it, the former's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where a live audience member pleaded with him to donate to TeamWater.

The 16-year-old burst out laughing upon reading the comment and said:

"'Donate to TeamWater.' Oh! With the... (The streamer starts laughing) wait, you didn't donate? You didn't donate? Did you donate, n***a? To the TeamWater? To, like, the kids in Africa. Did you donate?"

Ray responded:

"Donate to what? They will be fine. Did you donate?"
Fans on X had a lot to say about the streamers' clip.

"Laughing at innocent kids struggling to survive is just too far man," X user @cuffemcentral stated.
"im not against edgy humor but this is f*cked up," @bloodvv_ posted.
"These are the weirdos Kai cenat platform. He is a sick human," @StoIenGlock remarked.
"Poverty ain’t content, my boy," @planite_ wrote.
"that’s actually so f**ked up of ray and rakai. everything isn’t jokes, this is actually for a great cause," @chiefflips commented.

MrBeast gives a one-word response to RaKai and Ray seemingly mocking his philanthropic project, TeamWater

On the same day (August 7, 2025), MrBeast responded to X user @Kick_Champ's post, which featured what RaKai and Ray said while commenting on TeamWater. The Wichta, Kansas native used only one emoji to express his sentiments, as he posted:

"🥲"
In other news, during a livestream on August 5, 2025, Kick streamer Adin Ross expressed his willingness to donate $400,000 to TeamWater on the condition that Kai Cenat donate the same amount to MrBeast's charity.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

