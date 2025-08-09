  • home icon
  "I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected": Fortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs

"I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected": Fortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:20 GMT
Peterbot officially responded to the recent controversy (Image via X/@PeterbotFN || Epic Games)
Peterbot officially responded to the recent controversy (Image via X/@PeterbotFN || Epic Games)

A surprising video of popular Fortnite pro Peter "Peterbot" Kata has surfaced online, reportedly recorded around two years ago, showing him using a racial slur multiple times during what appears to be a small gathering. The video quickly went viral in the Fortnite community, gaining millions of views on social media.

Peterbot, who is widely considered the best Fortnite player in recent years, responded to the clip on X. However, instead of calming things down, his response caused even more backlash.

Fortnite pro responds after controversial clip resurfaces on social media

For those unaware, Peter "Peterbot" Kata is a pro player from NA who won the FNCS 2024 Global Championship. He has won multiple FNCS titles and earned over $1 million in tournament earnings.

Big Fortnite fan pages such as @HYPEX shared the clip of Peterbot, and thousands of people shared their views. It is also rumored that he has been banned from participating in competitive games, but there's no statement from Epic Games yet. One thing worth noting is that he is one of the top contenders for the upcoming FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

In his apology message, he explained that the incident happened two years ago when he was 16 years old and claimed that he was influenced by others to say the slurs. He admitted that his actions are not justified and acknowledged how hurtful the language was. He added:

"I want to sincerely apologize to the communities affected and to anyone who has been hurt by my words. I am committed to continuing to learn, grow, and ensure that my actions moving forward reflect respect and understanding."
While the statement in itself seemed fine, many fans quickly pointed out that it appeared to be generated by AI. Tools such as ZeroGPT and CopyLeaks flagged the response as 100% AI-generated. This has caused even more backlash, with many fans expressing their disappointment in the comments and even trolling him.

As of now, it's unclear whether Peterbot has been officially banned from FNCS or not. If the rumors are true, he would no longer be able to participate in the upcoming Global Championship, and his teammates would need to find a substitute.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
