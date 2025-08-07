How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free

Epic Games is giving away an array of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free to celebrate the launch of the new season of Shock ‘N Awesome. The developers are giving away unique cosmetics for a limited period on Twitch Drops, allowing gamers to score some free items.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free.

Guide to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free

Watch a participating stream on Twitch for specific durations to claim these free items (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games is giving away an array of themed cosmetics in Fortnite for free to players to celebrate the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock ‘N Awesome, the next instalment in the ever-developing plot. As part of the promotions, the developers are giving away themed cosmetics via Twitch Drops for a limited period.

These Twitch Drops can be completed through watch time quests, where gamers will need to watch streams for a certain period of time. Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free:

Open Twitch and sign in with your account. Head over to the Fortnite section and watch any participating channel. Once you head into the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch time. Once done, click on your profile icon and head over to the Drops and Rewards section to see the rewards. Open Fortnite to claim or equip the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards

Here are the rewards and how long you need to watch a participating stream to obtain them:

Watch for 30 minutes cumulative to receive the Metal Menace Wrap .

. Watch for 1 hour cumulative to receive the Tome of Skulls Back Bling .

. Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes cumulative to receive the Skeletal

Essentially, watching for 1 hour and 30 minutes will reward you with all three cosmetics. Players can complete this quest any time between August 7 at 9 AM ET and August 11 at 12 AM ET. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure that players have their Epic Games and Twitch accounts linked to get their hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards.

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More