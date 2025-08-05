Everything spotted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art

Epic Games disclosed the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art, offering players a sneak peek at the array of cosmetics and items that are set to make their way with the upcoming season of Shock 'N Awesome. Apart from iconic collaborations, it also features fresh Outfits, weapons, and more.Here's everything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art.Everything spotted in the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games has just revealed the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art as part of the teaser trailer cinematic for the upcoming season. Apart from the bugs as fresh enemies, the key art contains an array of items, cosmetics, and collaborations that players can expect to see in the season of Shock 'N Awesome.One of the first things to point out is the blue outfit of the female Spartan from Halo, which the developers have confirmed via previous social media posts. With an existing Halo collaboration in the form of Master Chief, this variant adds to the ever-expanding partnership with popular franchises.Next, players can notice Tommy Oliver in his iconic Green Ranger Outfit, showing off the upcoming collaboration with Power Rangers. This is followed by a large Megazord in the background, indicating the arrival of the powerful robot comprising the dinozords. Additionally, many new and original outfits will also join the fray, as spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art.Apart from the outfits, the characters are seen holding an array of weapons, including shotguns and assault rifles. With the new season bringing fresh challenges, players should look forward to items, consumables, and weaponry to use in bug extermination.The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art also gives players a close look at the bugs, the primary antagonists in the upcoming season. With these critters arriving from the decaying tentacle after the Super Showdown live event, players can look forward to an exciting challenge.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock 'N Awesome arrives on August 7, 2025. With a few days left for the new season to arrive in the game, players are excited to get their hands on the challenges, weapons, and cosmetics in the Item Shop.Also read: How to get Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for freeRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on the Nintendo Switch 2Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser breakdownAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsAll Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them