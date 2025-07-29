How to get Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away a Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for free to celebrate the launch of new Blitz Royale modes. The v36.30 update introduced an array of new features and items, including expansions in the game to introduce a Blitz Lord as well as new modes such as Six Stack and Pure Chaos. The developers are giving away the free cosmetic to celebrate this launch.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for free.
Guide to get the Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for free
You can get your hands on the Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for free by completing one of two Blitz Founders quests. These quests were introduced with the v36.30 update as part of the promotion for new game modes and features in Blitz Royale.
You will simply need to complete one of the two Blitz Founders quests:
- Win 5 Blitz Royale matches: Play and win five matches in the Blitz Royale mode
- Earn 5 Account Levels in any Fortnite experience: Simply play any Fortnite game mode or experience and earn five levels' worth of XP (4,00,000 XP) to complete the quest.
Completing either of the quests will immediately grant you the Blitz Wings Back Bling, which you can then claim or equip right away. While winning five matches is more challenging, earning five levels' worth of XP is easier. Simply complete the daily quests, story missions, and weekly quests to rack up the necessary levels, which also count towards your Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass.
The Blitz Founders quests are available until August 11, 2025. Players can complete the missions within that time to get their hands on the free cosmetic and sport it in the game. The new update has introduced an array of new items and modes to Blitz Royale, including crowning iconic streamer and gamer Ninja as the Blitz Lord.
