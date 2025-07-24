Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and items

Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle is on its way, based on the latest leaks and datamined by legacy leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen. With the overarching superhero theme coming to an end, Epic Games is offering players an array of cosmetics and collaborations before Chapter 6 Season 3 wraps up. Now, a variety of cosmetics is making its way to the game.Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks by @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen, and information herein must be taken with a pinch of salt.Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked release dateAccording to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers such as @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen, the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle could be making its way to the game on Saturday, July 26, 2025.With the overarching theme of superheroes coming to an end, the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle arrives at the perfect moment for fans to deck themselves up and enjoy the end of the season on August 7, 2025.Epic Games has partnered with the iconic fashion brand in the past, with popular Kicks like Nike Leather OG, Comet Red, Galaxy, and others making their way to the Item Shop. Now, an array of cosmetics is set to join the ever-expanding list of items in the game.Also read: Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle expected price and itemsAccording to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on iconic Nike apparel and merchandise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to be priced at 2800 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items and cosmetics individually as well.Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:Rove Outfit: 1,500 V-BucksEva Outfit: 1,500 V-BucksWatcher Pack Back Bling: 300 V-BucksRover Kit Back Bling: 300 V-BucksWatcher Axe Pickaxe: 500 V-BucksRover Axe Pickaxe: 500 V-BucksNIKE Tech Ultra Camo Wrap: 500 V-BucksNIKE Tech Thermal Camo Wrap: 500 V-BucksDrone Papped! Emote: 300 V-BucksAs with any other in-game bundle and cosmetic packs, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set. However, there is no official announcement from Epic Games, and players will have to wait for a teaser or post from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and moreRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNOG Season 4 Battle Pass: Full list of every itemAll the Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them