Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:54 GMT
Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle is on its way, based on the latest leaks and datamined by legacy leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen. With the overarching superhero theme coming to an end, Epic Games is offering players an array of cosmetics and collaborations before Chapter 6 Season 3 wraps up. Now, a variety of cosmetics is making its way to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen, and information herein must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked release date

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers such as @Loolo_WRLD and @Blortzen, the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle could be making its way to the game on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

With the overarching theme of superheroes coming to an end, the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle arrives at the perfect moment for fans to deck themselves up and enjoy the end of the season on August 7, 2025.

Epic Games has partnered with the iconic fashion brand in the past, with popular Kicks like Nike Leather OG, Comet Red, Galaxy, and others making their way to the Item Shop. Now, an array of cosmetics is set to join the ever-expanding list of items in the game.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle leaked: Expected price and items

Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle expected price and items

Ad

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on iconic Nike apparel and merchandise could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to be priced at 2800 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items and cosmetics individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Nike Street Vision bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:

Ad
  • Rove Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Eva Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Watcher Pack Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Rover Kit Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Watcher Axe Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
  • Rover Axe Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
  • NIKE Tech Ultra Camo Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • NIKE Tech Thermal Camo Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • Drone Papped! Emote: 300 V-Bucks

As with any other in-game bundle and cosmetic packs, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics individually instead of getting the full set. However, there is no official announcement from Epic Games, and players will have to wait for a teaser or post from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.

Ad

Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications