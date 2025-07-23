Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:49 GMT
Fortnite Fantastic Four Bundle
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle is on its way, and its contents have been decrypted based on the latest leaks datamined by legacy leakers @SpushFNBR and @Hypex. With the overarching superhero theme in full swing, Epic Games is offering players an array of cosmetics before Chapter 6 Season 3 wraps up. Now, an array of cosmetics is making their way to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @SpushFNBR and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle leaked release date

According to Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers such as @SpushFNBR and @Hypex, the Fantastic Four bundle could be making its way to the game on Friday, July 25, 2025, for the US and Saturday, July 26, 2025, for the EU.

With the overarching theme of superheroes coming to an end and the Fantastic Four movie just around the corner, the Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle arrives at the perfect moment for fans of the franchise.

Epic Games has partnered with Marvel Studios in the past, featuring exclusive seasons and collaborations with iconic heroes and villains like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, and more. Now, Reed Richards and his team are set to make their way to the Item Shop.

Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle expected price and items

According to leaks and data mined by the leakers, an array of cosmetics based on the Fantastic Four and the iconic heroes could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 3600 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:

  • Reed Richards Outfit+LEGO Style: 1600 V-Bucks
  • Fantastic Fists Pickaxe: (Interlocked Functionality Pickaxe)
  • Fantastic Calculations Emote: (Interlocked Functionality Emote)
  • Fantastic Four Space Craft Glider/Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
  • Susan Storm Outfit+LEGO Style: 1600 V-Bucks
  • Psionic Orbs Pickaxe: (Interlocked Functionality Pickaxe)
  • Force Field Shatter Emote: (Interlocked Functionality Emote)
  • Sue’s Fantastic Logo Backbling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Johnny Storm Outfit+LEGO Style: 1800 V-Bucks
  • Torch's Flame Pickaxe: (Interlocked Functionality Pickaxe)
  • Flame On! Emote: (Interlocked Functionality Emote)
  • Johnny’s Fantastic Logo Backbling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Ben Grimm Outfit+LEGO Style: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Four Girder Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • It's Clobberin' Time! Emote: 300 V-Bucks
  • Fantastic Free Weight Backbling: 300 V-Bucks
Apart from the Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle, some items could be sold in the Item Shop separately. These include the Fantastic Four Space Craft Glider and the Fantastic Four Model Space Craft Back Bling for 800 V-Bucks each.

As with any other in-game bundle and collaboration, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics based on Fantastic Four individually instead of getting the full set. Despite official announcement from the developers, players will have to wait for the items to arrive in the Item Shop to see the final prices of the Fortnite Fantastic Four bundle.

