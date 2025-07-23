There are many maps and unique experiences in the game, and players are wondering how to favorite a creator in Fortnite. This is a method that allows you to save your favorite creator and to access and view the list of their UEFN experiences. It is also a great way to find other maps created by them in the game.

Ad

Here's how you can favorite a creator in Fortnite and save their world or creator-made experience.

Guide to favorite a creator in Fortnite

Follow these steps to favorite a creator in Fortnite and save them to your account (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

You can easily favorite a creator in Fortnite and access them from your saved maps and creator sections. Simply follow these steps to save your preferred creator or access their other creations:

Ad

Trending

Open Fortnite and scroll down to the experiences and UEFN section Locate a map or experience made by a creator you want to favorite Hover over the experience and locate the three dots on the bottom right or select it to open the additional options. Once the options are open, select the View Creator option Once the creator's page is opened, click on the large yellow 'Favorite' button You will notice that the heart has been filled, confirming that you have successfully favorited them

Ad

Favorite a creator in Fortnite is a great way to access all of their maps and get relevant content on their feed. Apart from this, you can also access their linked social media accounts to stay up to date on the latest developments. Click on the icons below their names to be redirected to a platform of your choice.

Many players are also favoriting a creator to complete one of the quests in the Summer Road Trip 2025, a unique limited-time event that offers players an array of cosmetics, including the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free. Simply follow the steps above to complete the mission and claim a free homebase banner icon.

Ad

Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More