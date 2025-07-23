How to favorite a creator in Fortnite

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:35 GMT
favorite a creator in Fortnite
Here's how you can favorite a creator in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

There are many maps and unique experiences in the game, and players are wondering how to favorite a creator in Fortnite. This is a method that allows you to save your favorite creator and to access and view the list of their UEFN experiences. It is also a great way to find other maps created by them in the game.

Ad

Here's how you can favorite a creator in Fortnite and save their world or creator-made experience.

Guide to favorite a creator in Fortnite

Follow these steps to favorite a creator in Fortnite and save them to your account (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Follow these steps to favorite a creator in Fortnite and save them to your account (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

You can easily favorite a creator in Fortnite and access them from your saved maps and creator sections. Simply follow these steps to save your preferred creator or access their other creations:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Open Fortnite and scroll down to the experiences and UEFN section
  2. Locate a map or experience made by a creator you want to favorite
  3. Hover over the experience and locate the three dots on the bottom right or select it to open the additional options.
  4. Once the options are open, select the View Creator option
  5. Once the creator's page is opened, click on the large yellow 'Favorite' button
  6. You will notice that the heart has been filled, confirming that you have successfully favorited them
Ad

Favorite a creator in Fortnite is a great way to access all of their maps and get relevant content on their feed. Apart from this, you can also access their linked social media accounts to stay up to date on the latest developments. Click on the icons below their names to be redirected to a platform of your choice.

Many players are also favoriting a creator to complete one of the quests in the Summer Road Trip 2025, a unique limited-time event that offers players an array of cosmetics, including the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 skin in Fortnite for free. Simply follow the steps above to complete the mission and claim a free homebase banner icon.

Ad

Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications