Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes: New collaboration, Blitz Lord, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes contain information about the much-awaited update to the game ahead of its conclusion. With the live event and other limited-time modes in full swing, it will introduce an array of features and content.While Epic Games has not officially announced the contents of the update, leakers and data miners have dived into the murky depths to pull out what players can expect in tomorrow's update. Paired with the occasional teaser from the developers, it paints a picture of what is set to arrive in the game.That said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes.Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notesStarting with the official content confirmed as part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes, players can look forward to content relating to the upcoming Super Showdown live event, where Superman finally returns to the island to fight the forces of evil.Apart from that, the v36.30 update will also add content for the upcoming Blitz Royale update, where iconic streamer and gamer Ninja has been announced as the Blitz King. It will add an array of content relating to the mode, such as the Ninja Blitz Skin Style. It will also add exclusive Mythic items like Ninja's Trash Launcher, Get Good Shotgun, Blue Goo Gun, and Viper Assault Rifle, among others.The v36.30 update will also introduce new content for LEGO Brick Life, with pets and new jobs making their way to the game. With Brick Life gaining popularity, players can expect an array of content to make its way to the Item Shop as well. As for Battle Royale, players should expect some major map changes and balance adjustments ahead of the season's end on August 7, 2025.Speaking of content, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes indicate that the Item Shop is set to receive a bountiful blessing. Gamers can expect Outfits and content based on Deadmau5, Bernie, and One Punch Man to make their way to the game. Additionally, it will also add content for the new month's crew pack.The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super (July 29, 2025, v36.30 update) early patch notes also suggest that it will add the McLaren 570s Car Body as well as rectify issues relating to the popular Mustang GTD Car Body. Additionally, new Jam Tracks, Emotes, and other cosmetics will also make their way to mark one of the final updates before Chapter 6 Season 3 Super comes to an end.