Fortnite Super Showdown live event: How to watch, timings, and more

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 27, 2025 14:50 GMT
Fortnite Super Showdown live event
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Super Showdown live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Epic Games has announced a Fortnite Super Showdown live event, teasing the much-awaited in-game event where Superman returns to save the island and combat the evil forces of the mask maker. With the overarching theme of superheroes nearing an end, this event arrives at the perfect time to tie up loose ends and set up the stage for the season finale.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Super Showdown live event.

When is the Fortnite Super Showdown live event?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The Fortnite Super Showdown live event is scheduled to take place on August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET. The buildup for the event will begin at 2 PM ET, allowing players to join the game in time and watch things unfold.

Here are the timings of the Super Showdown live event across major time zones:

  • UTC (Coordinated Universal Time): Saturday, August 2, 2025, 6:30 pm
  • IST (Indian Standard Time): Saturday, August 2, 2025, 12:00 am (midnight, August 3)
  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): Saturday, August 2, 2025, 11:30 am
  • CET (Central European Time): Saturday, August 2, 2025, 8:30 pm
  • GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): Saturday, August 2, 2025, 6:30 pm
  • JST (Japan Standard Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 3:30 am
  • CST (China Standard Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 2:30 am
  • NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 6:30 am
  • KST (Korea Standard Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 3:30 am
  • SGT (Singapore Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 2:30 am
  • AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): Sunday, August 3, 2025, 4:30 am
Ad

While the event is at 2:30 PM ET, players are recommended to join the match ahead of time since many players will try to join at the same time, increasing the queue time.

Also read: How to get Hairpin Skin and Rocket League Glider in Fortnite for free

How to watch the Fortnite Super Showdown live event?

Simply join a battle royale match and head to Demon&#039;s Domain to watch the Fortnite Super Showdown live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Simply join a battle royale match and head to Demon's Domain to watch the Fortnite Super Showdown live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Players can watch the Super Showdown live event by simply heading into a Battle Royale match on or before 2:30 PM ET. The live event will take place at Demon's Domain, one of the most popular named locations in Chapter 6 Season 3.

Ad

Simply head to Demon's Domain and wait for the event to begin at 2:30 PM ET. Similar to other live events, players can expect weapons and damage to be disabled while it unfolds.

Also read: Fortnite OG Season 4 live event breakdown

What to expect from the Fortnite Super Showdown live event?

Superman returns in the Fortnite Super Showdown live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Superman returns in the Fortnite Super Showdown live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Fortnite Super Showdown live event is set to mark the return of Superman in the game, with the Man of Steel landing on the island to fight the forces of evil. With the ongoing plot of maskmaker Daigo and his accomplices, the live event could depict a battle between the forces of good and bad.

Ad

The initial trailer for the season had shown Superman observing the events unfold on the island, and now, the live event will showcase his arrival. Players can expect to see a fight between Daigo and his crew against the heroes, assisted by the looper. This could be the last event in the game before Chapter 6 Season 3 comes to an end on August 7, 2025.

Also read: All new Fortnite Fantastic Four skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications