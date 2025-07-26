The much-awaited Fortnite OG Season 4 live event took place on July 26, 2025, at 2 PM ET, with the iconic rocket launch event happening in the game. A nostalgic throwback for veterans and a new experience for new gamers, it recreated the events of Chapter 1 but had a series of unexpected twists and changes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite OG Season 4 live event and all the hints and clues within it.

Fortnite OG Season 4 live event breakdown: All developments and clues

The rocket takes off and shoots towards the sky (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Fortnite OG Season 4 live event, also known as Blast Off, took place on July 26, 2025, at 2 PM ET. It was a recreation of the iconic launch event seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, causing the appearance of the crack, a major plot point in the game.

The OG Season 4 live event began with a red butterfly appearing and circling the looper before darting towards the rocket. Immediately after, it launched into the sky, gaining momentum slowly. Once the first booster broke off and fell into Anarchy Acres, the rocket shot into the air at tremendous speed before disappearing into the sky.

The four beams converge and hit Tilted Towers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Immediately after, the visitor can be heard saying the iconic lines from Chapter 1:

"Zero Point Oscillator on, Setting coordinates. Engaging quantum field accelerator."

Looking up at the sky, the rocket is seen careening back to the island, resulting in four red beams shooting out of the top and gradually merging into one powerful beam that points at Tilted Towers. Just as the rocket was about the hit the ground, a rift opens up, taking it away.

Similar to the previous event, the rocket keeps passing through multiple rifts, flying over Lonely Lodge, Wailing Woods, and other named locations. Finally, a larger rift forms over Loot Lake. The rocket enters it, and the craft is shot upwards with great force. After hitting the sky, it opened a massive red Sideways Rift and disappeared without a trace — concluding the Fortnite OG Season 4 live event.

The rocket hits the sky, creating a red sideways rift in conclusion of the Fortnite OG Season 4 live event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

While most events in the Fortnite OG Season 4 live event stay faithful to the original launch event, the color of the sideway rift is transformed from blue to red, hinting at a possible timeline alteration in the future. Additionally, the red butterfly hovering around the player before entering the rocket could hint at an alternate timeline created due to the actions of the looper.

Players will have to wait for the events of OG Season 5 to unfold, providing key context to this massive transformation in the Fortnite OG Season 4 live event and potentially providing clues for the red sideways rift. While it could indicate a corruption of the timeline, the possibilities are endless unless the developers provide more crumbs of information.

