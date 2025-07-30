Fortnite leaks all but confirm theme for Chapter 6 Season 4

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 30, 2025 02:02 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 theme
Fortnite leaks all but confirm the Chapter 6 Season 4 theme (Image via X/Fortnite)

The latest Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leaker @SpushFNBR all but confirm the theme for Chapter 6 Season 4. Leaked files and mined data hint at the theme for the upcoming installment after Season 3 Super ends on August 7, 2025. While earlier leaks had hinted at the possibility, these latest files indicate that Bug Invasion will be the overarching theme next.

Here's everything you need to know about the theme for Chapter 6 Season 4 based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite leaks all but confirm Chapter 6 Season 4 theme

According to the latest Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leaker and miner @SpushFNBR, the theme for Chapter 6 Season 4 is Bug Invasion. While previous leaks had hinted at a possibility, these latest files seem to all but confirm the overarching theme for the next installment.

The leaked files depict an array of in-game items and assets that are based on the theme of insects and bugs. Earlier leaks and speculations from reliable leakers such as @Hypex and @ShiinaBR had also indicated that Bug Invasion could be the theme for the next installment.

Additionally, the Fortnite leaks and assets in the decryption of the latest update files also gave leakers a first look at the Starter Pack for Chapter 6 Season 4, featuring items themed around insects. It featured an array of bee-themed cosmetics, including Pickaxes, Back Bling, and an Outfit.

Knowing Epic Games and their expansive roster of collaborations, the upcoming season could feature some interesting collaborations with popular franchises such as the Bee Movie, A Bug's Life, and more. Gamers can look forward to an array of cosmetics and items making their way to the Item Shop.

With Chapter 6 Season 4 set to begin on August 7, 2025, players are excited to see what comes next and how the plot of Chapter 6 Season 3 Super paves the way for further development. However, Epic Games has not made any official announcement regarding the theme. Players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks and mined data hold true.

Sayendra Basu

Edited by Sayendra Basu
