The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome brings a host of Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. These exotic items grant unique powers and buffs, making them one of the most sought-after items to get your hands on. These items have been popular since their debut in Chapter 5 Season 1, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are on the hunt for them this season.

Here are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and the powers they grant.

All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and what they do

There are three new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Medallions are special items in the game that grant players unique passive effects or buffs and are usually obtained by eliminating bosses or powerful hostile NPCs. This season introduces three new Medallions with unique effects that can be obtained by defeating the queen bugs.

However, it must be noted that collecting Medallions will mark you on the map for all other players — be warned! Additionally, the more Medallions you collect, the more precise and smaller the radius of your position will be on the map.

That said, here are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and what they do:

1) Surge Medallion

The Surge Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 increases movement speed and gives a burst of speed when sliding, making it the perfect accompaniment to escape a sticky situation or outrun the storm.

Simply defeat the Queen at The Hive to be rewarded with the Surge Medallion and the Mythic Enhanced Wrecker Revolver, one of the new weapons introduced this season.

2) Springleg Medallion

The Springleg Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 gives players the ability to double jump and offers fall damage immunity, allowing them the ability to jump off large structures or evade bugs without worrying about a reduction in health.

Defeat the Queen at Demon’s Domain to be rewarded with the Springleg Medallion and the Mythic O.X.R. Assault Rifle, one of the new assault class weapons introduced this season. The ability to cover large distances without impact on health makes it one of the coolest Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

3) Carapace Medallion

The Carapace Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 gives players 50 Health when they eliminate an opponent, and passively gives 3 Shield per second up to 50 Shield. This makes it one of the most powerful assets for those who love an offensive playstyle and face challenges head-on.

Take down the Queen at Ranger’s Ruin, one of the new named locations, to get the Carapace Medallion and Mythic Sweeper Shotgun. It is the perfect combination for taking down opponents and charging forward without worrying about shields or depleting health, making it one of the most coveted Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

