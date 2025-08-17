Epic Games confirms Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 17, 2025 23:10 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Epic Games confirms Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin (Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty)

A Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin is on its way, based on the latest social media post by the viral streamer and YouTuber. Kai made a post on his official account on X, which was later reposted by the official Fortnite account, confirming the addition of Cenat to the ever-expanding list of celebrities and Icon series outfits.

Here's everything you need to know about the Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin.

A Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin is on its way, based on the latest social media post by the streamer and YouTuber. Cenat is one of the most popular streamers and is currently the third-most-followed Twitch streamer with 18.5 million followers and the most-subscribed Twitch streamer.

In his latest post on the social media platform X, Kai posted a picture of Lebron James in a Miami Heat jersey from Game 6 of the 2012 ECF with the following caption:

Based on the post, the Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series skin will be revealed on August 19, 2025, at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST on his Twitch channel. Here's when the outfit will be revealed across major time zones:

America

  • PT (Pacific Time): Tuesday, August 19, 8:30 pm
  • ET (Eastern Time): Tuesday, August 19, 11:30 pm

Europe

  • UTC/GMT: Wednesday, August 20, 3:30 am
  • CEST: Wednesday, August 20, 5:30 am

Asia

  • IST (India): Wednesday, August 20, 9:00 am
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Wednesday, August 20, 11:30 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Wednesday, August 20, 12:30 pm
Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Wed, Aug 20, 1:30 pm
  • NZST (New Zealand, winter): Wed, Aug 20, 3:30 pm

The arrival of the Icon Series skin adds to the ever-expanding list of celebrities and streamers in the game. With popular creators like MrBeast, Ninja, and Khaby Lame already in the game, the arrival of Kai Cenat comes as no surprise. Players can look forward to an array of cosmetics and items to accompany the Kai Cenat Fortnite skin as part of a bundle in the Item Shop.

With his viral streams on Twitch racking up millions of views, he is known for his comedy and action-packed videos alongside creators such as iShowspeed, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more. He is also an avid gamer who collaborated with Fortnite back in 2022 with Kai Cenat's Fortnite Mafia Showdown and was spotted in a recent promotional video for the Reload game mode.

