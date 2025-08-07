How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:17 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome is here, and players are already wondering how to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella. In every new instalment, gamers are rewarded with a unique glider in the shape of an umbrella that is designed keeping the overarching theme in mind. So it comes as no surprise that they are eager to get their hands on this cosmetic.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella.

Guide to getting the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

Win a Battle Royale match to get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella (Image via Epic Games)
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Players can now claim the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella. This unique glider is based on spinning blades coated in green bug juices, perfectly capturing the theme of bug invasion and allowing gamers to dive into the island in style.

You will simply need to obtain a Victory Royale this season in Battle Royale or Zero Build to be rewarded with this unique bug invasion-themed umbrella. Once you are done with the match and return to the lobby, you will be rewarded with the Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella glider, which you can then equip right away or just claim. However, if you have won a match and not received it, just restart the game to claim it.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella can be claimed only once, so make sure to take a screenshot when you receive it to earn some bragging rights or to make your friends jealous. Additionally, based on the trends of previous seasons, you can look forward to a ranked Victory Umbrella and an OG umbrella as well. These variants will be offered to players who win Ranked Battle Royale and OG matches this season.

The Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory umbrella blends in seamlessly with the overarching theme of bug invasion this season, offering players an immersive and unique way to remember the plot. While the regular variant features the silver edition of the spinning blades, the ranked umbrella has a golden theme, making it stand out from the rest.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
bell-icon Manage notifications