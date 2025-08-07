What are O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4?

The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome is here, and O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are one of many new features and mechanics introduced to the gameplay. This unique ranking system affects an array of things, ranging from players' boon abilities to the rarity of the loot received.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and how to increase them.

How do O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 work?

O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 help players unlock better loot and drop pods (Image via Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are a modification of the Hero Ranks seen in Chapter 6 Season 3. Similar to the previous mechanic, it is essentially a metric that denotes your rank as a player in every new match. Each player will begin with C before rising through the ranks of B, A, S, and ultimately S+.

Ad

Trending

The O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are also shared among members of the party, affecting the overall ranking in each team during a match. Players can increase their ranks through specific actions such as eliminating enemy players, surviving different storm phases, and even eliminating bugs across the map.

Each time a player or team levels up, an O.X.R. drop pod filled with loot will be sent to the current location. The drop pod will contain weapons as well as Super Soldier, one of the most powerful boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Additionally, increasing the O.X.R. Ranks boosts the powers and skills of this boon, offering more perks and buffs.

Ad

Apart from this, reaching O.X.R. ranks A and above will give players access to O.X.R. Bunkers containing exotic weapons and resources, spread across various locations on the new map of Shock ‘N Awesome. Additionally, reaching level S+ gives a drop pod with a guaranteed mythic weapon, giving players the ultimate edge to take down opponents to claim a victory royale.

Similar to the Hero caches in Chapter 6 Season 3, these drop pods offer players a quick way to get their hands on weapons and mythic items. Reaching higher O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will unlock better quality weapons as well as bunkers to stock up on necessary items.

Ad

Also read: All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More