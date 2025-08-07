The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome adds an array of exciting Boons to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Boons are one of the most exciting augments in the game, offering players an array of unique perks and passive buffs. These items can be found in O.X.R. Chests, Hive Sacs, and Drop Pods throughout the map or rewarded for completing mid-match objectives.

Here's your guide to all the Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and their powers.

All Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 and what they do

There are four Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Boons in Fortnite are one of the most unique gameplay mechanics, offering players an array of powerful buffs that can significantly boost their gameplay. These items can be found in the new O.X.R. Chests and Hive Sacs around the new map. Additionally, players can also obtain them from Drop Pods or by completing mid-match objectives, such as clearing the swarm from a POI.

There are four Boons this season, and these items are great for players who like to utilize new gameplay mechanics to their advantage. Paired with the new Medallions in Chapter 6 Season 4, they are the perfect arsenal to take down enemies.

Here are all four Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4:

1) Agile Aiming Boon

The Agile Aiming Boon offers players reduced recoil and spread while aiming down sights, making it the perfect accompaniment for snipers and players who prefer taking down opponents from a distance instead of engaging in direct combat.

Additionally, Agile Aiming also allows players to retain their movement speed during ADS (Aiming Down Sights), making it one of the best Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

2) Extended Magazine Boon

The Extended Magazine Boon grants players increased clip size for all weapons, ensuring players have a few extra bullets to take down opponents or the new bugs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Paired with weapons such as the Leadspitter 3000 minigun or the Sweeper Shotgun, it is a potent deterrent.

3) Storm Forecast Boon

The Storm Forecast Boon shows players the upcoming Storm circle, making it great for those who like to rotate to strategic positions and gain the upper hand. The augment works similarly to the Forecast tower and is great for gamers who rely on reconnaissance to claim their victory royale.

4) Super Soldier Ranked Boons

The Super Soldier Ranked Boons are a series of Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 that work differently from the rest. Unlike the others that can be found in O.X.R. Chests, Drop Pods, and Hive Sacs, these can only be obtained from O.X.R. Drop Pods.

Additionally, the abilities and powers they grant depend on the player's O.X.R. Rank. Higher ranks offer more buffs and powers, as well as carry forward the abilities of the previous tier.

Here are all the perks of the Super Soldier Ranked Boons across all levels:

Super Soldier Boon Rank B: Reduces Energy consumption when sprinting.

Super Soldier Boon Rank A: Rank B ability + increases reload speed.

Super Soldier Boon Rank S: Rank B and A abilities + reduces weapon recoil and spread.

Super Soldier Boon: Rank S+: Rank B, A, and S abilities + increases sprint speed and unlimited Energy.

The array of powers and buffs easily makes the Super Soldier one of the most coveted Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

