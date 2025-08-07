The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome is here, and it introduces an array of bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. These critters are among the primary antagonists and offer a host of challenges in addition to the perilous terrain of the new map.
Here's everything you need to know about the bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
Guide to all bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
1) Swarmer
As the name suggests, the swarmer is a horde mob, which is the most common of all the bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. While they are easy to defeat, they tend to gang up and overwhelm players by surrounding them in a herd.
The easiest way to dispatch them alone or in a herd is by using SMGs or relying on the devastating damage dealt by the Leadspitter 3000 minigun, one of the most powerful weapons this season.
2) Bombers
Unlike the swarmers, the bombers are one of the most lethal bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. These mobs burrow underground and ambush the players from behind before letting loose a blob of goop that deals devastating damage.
The bombers can be dispatched with close-quarter combat, using a combination of shotguns and weapons with a high rate of fire. However, it is recommended to ensure a sufficient distance and eliminate the mob from a distance using assault rifles or scoped weapons.
3) Queen
The queen is the most dangerous of all bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. It is the largest mob in this season and is usually buried deep in the ground. Once you eliminate all the bugs in their nest, they appear and deal devastating damage by slamming against players.
It is recommended to maintain a sufficient distance and avoid being hit by the queen. Defeating the queen mobs will reward you with one of three Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, along with a Mythic weapon. The unique powers of these items and the rarity of the weapon make it a risk worth taking, offering players a competitive edge on their way to a victory royale.
