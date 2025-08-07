The new season of Shock ‘N Awesome is here, and it introduces an array of bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. These critters are among the primary antagonists and offer a host of challenges in addition to the perilous terrain of the new map.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Guide to all bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

1) Swarmer

The swarmer is one of the most common bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As the name suggests, the swarmer is a horde mob, which is the most common of all the bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. While they are easy to defeat, they tend to gang up and overwhelm players by surrounding them in a herd.

Ad

Trending

The easiest way to dispatch them alone or in a herd is by using SMGs or relying on the devastating damage dealt by the Leadspitter 3000 minigun, one of the most powerful weapons this season.

Also read: What are O.X.R. Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4?

2) Bombers

Bombers lob devastating goo at the players (Image via Epic Games)

Unlike the swarmers, the bombers are one of the most lethal bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. These mobs burrow underground and ambush the players from behind before letting loose a blob of goop that deals devastating damage.

Ad

The bombers can be dispatched with close-quarter combat, using a combination of shotguns and weapons with a high rate of fire. However, it is recommended to ensure a sufficient distance and eliminate the mob from a distance using assault rifles or scoped weapons.

3) Queen

The queen is the most powerful hostile mob in Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

The queen is the most dangerous of all bug types in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. It is the largest mob in this season and is usually buried deep in the ground. Once you eliminate all the bugs in their nest, they appear and deal devastating damage by slamming against players.

Ad

It is recommended to maintain a sufficient distance and avoid being hit by the queen. Defeating the queen mobs will reward you with one of three Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, along with a Mythic weapon. The unique powers of these items and the rarity of the weapon make it a risk worth taking, offering players a competitive edge on their way to a victory royale.

Also read: How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More