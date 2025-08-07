How to get Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away a Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free to celebrate the new season, Shock ‘N Awesome. Players can get their hands on this free cosmetic based on the iconic character Peely by completing a purchase in the game after the commencement of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Here's how you can get the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free.

Guide to get the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Make any purchase on the web Item Shop to get the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned earlier, Epic Games is giving away a free Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite as part of the Shock ‘N Awesome season. This unique Back Bling is based on Peely and features a gold skull print. Making any purchase on the web Item Shop will reward players with the cosmetic item.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free:

Head to the Fortnite Web Item Shop and make sure you are signed in with your desired Epic Games account. Make any purchase from the web shop. Once done, open the game to claim the free Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling.

Players can complete these steps and get the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling in Fortnite for free any time before the end of Chapter 6 Season 4 on November 1, 2025. Purchase can include any cosmetic item, with no minimum value. If the free item does not show up after completing the steps mentioned above, simply restart the game. Once received, you can equip it or just claim it.

Epic Games is giving away the Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling for free to promote purchases on the Fortnite Web Item Shop, a new feature that was introduced in August 2024. The ability to obtain items without needing to open the game is great for players who cannot access their preferred devices but want to purchase an item before it goes out of the shop rotation.

