All teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship

The FNCS 2025 Global Championship is the biggest event of the year for competitive Fortnite. The top players (in trios) from around the world fought through numerous stages, placing high across the Majors to earn a spot in the tournament. Now that the third and final FNCS Major has wrapped up, we have the complete list of qualifying teams who will compete in the Global Championship for a prize pool of over $2 million.On that note, here are all the teams that have qualified for the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.All teams participating in the FNCS 2025 Global ChampionshipThe FNCS 2025 Global Championship will be played in a trio format on the primary Battle Royale map of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Here are the number of teams that qualified from each region:Europe: 11NA Central: 7Asia: 3Middle East: 3Brazil: 3Oceania: 3Here are all the teams that qualified from each region:EuropeMalibuca, P1ng, Woxvic0, veno FlickzyVanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOWTjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxiepixx, Darm, DemusSwizzY, Queasy, MerstachHris, TaySon, ChicoSetty, Japko, panzerFoCuS, Mikson, UplIDrop, charyy, KamiChap, MrSavage, rezon ayNA CentralCold, Peterbot, RitualAcorn, Ajerss, PolloClix, Eomzo, HiggsCooper, Curly, ReetAminished, Braydz, VisxalsRapid, Khanada, BoltzMuz, Sphinx, ShadowNA WestVicterV, EpikWhale, PaperArk, Sxhool, SalkoBacca, Parz, PXMPBrazilFazer, K1nG, PhzinCadu, Stryker, TiscoWeY, Gabzera, ScarpaAsiaKoyota, Rise, yumaKimkana, Raito, RazlBuyuriru, Merem, wickesyMiddle East5aald, FKS, HeroRew, saad, SnowyAdapter, Balor, MansourOceaniaalex, Anon, ResignzAspect, Cazi, TinkaSkits, Solvey, VermanAlso read: Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 LAN Finals set for TwitchCon with $300,000 in prize poolThe FNCS 2025 Global Championship kicks off on September 6, 2026, and concludes the next day. It will take place in the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. For more information, you can check the official FNCS 2025 blog here.Read more related articles here:&quot;If only they could beam clash&quot;: Fortnite fans react as Superman Mythic goes against Goku's Kamehameha at the same timeFortnite leaks suggest female Halo Spartan skin could be comingJames Gunn announces Peacemaker skin for Fortnite at San Diego Comic Con 2025PlayStation Plus members can claim free Fortnite skins right nowFortnite Locker value: How to check the worth of your account?