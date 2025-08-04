All teams qualified for Fortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:29 GMT
FNCS 2025 Global Championship participants (Image via Epic Games)
FNCS 2025 Global Championship participants (Image via Epic Games)

The FNCS 2025 Global Championship is the biggest event of the year for competitive Fortnite. The top players (in trios) from around the world fought through numerous stages, placing high across the Majors to earn a spot in the tournament.

Ad

Now that the third and final FNCS Major has wrapped up, we have the complete list of qualifying teams who will compete in the Global Championship for a prize pool of over $2 million.

On that note, here are all the teams that have qualified for the FNCS 2025 Global Championship.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

All teams participating in the FNCS 2025 Global Championship

The FNCS 2025 Global Championship will be played in a trio format on the primary Battle Royale map of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Here are the number of teams that qualified from each region:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Europe: 11
  • NA Central: 7
  • Asia: 3
  • Middle East: 3
  • Brazil: 3
  • Oceania: 3
Ad

Here are all the teams that qualified from each region:

Europe

  • Malibuca, P1ng, Wox
  • vic0, veno Flickzy
  • Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
  • Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie
  • pixx, Darm, Demus
  • SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
  • Hris, TaySon, Chico
  • Setty, Japko, panzer
  • FoCuS, Mikson, Upl
  • IDrop, charyy, Kami
  • Chap, MrSavage, rezon ay

NA Central

  • Cold, Peterbot, Ritual
  • Acorn, Ajerss, Pollo
  • Clix, Eomzo, Higgs
  • Cooper, Curly, Reet
  • Aminished, Braydz, Visxals
  • Rapid, Khanada, Boltz
  • Muz, Sphinx, Shadow

NA West

  • VicterV, EpikWhale, Paper
  • Ark, Sxhool, Salko
  • Bacca, Parz, PXMP

Brazil

  • Fazer, K1nG, Phzin
  • Cadu, Stryker, Tisco
  • WeY, Gabzera, Scarpa
Ad

Asia

  • Koyota, Rise, yuma
  • Kimkana, Raito, Razl
  • Buyuriru, Merem, wickesy

Middle East

  • 5aald, FKS, Hero
  • Rew, saad, Snowy
  • Adapter, Balor, Mansour

Oceania

  • alex, Anon, Resignz
  • Aspect, Cazi, Tinka
  • Skits, Solvey, Verman

Also read: Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 LAN Finals set for TwitchCon with $300,000 in prize pool

The FNCS 2025 Global Championship kicks off on September 6, 2026, and concludes the next day. It will take place in the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. For more information, you can check the official FNCS 2025 blog here.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications