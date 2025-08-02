"If only they could beam clash": Fortnite fans react as Superman Mythic goes against Goku's Kamehameha at the same time

Thanks to the new v36.30 update, the superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has become even more chaotic. The season was already packed with numerous unique abilities, and now the developers have added a new twitch by bringing back Goku's Kamehameha alongside the Superman Mythic. Yes, both Goku and Superman’s signature powers are live at the same time.Recently, a user named @Shanyshdw shared a clip of both Mythics being used at the same time in a battle, and a lot of fans reacted to it. One of the fans summed it up perfectly while sharing a Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla clip:“If only they could beam clash.”For those unaware, the new Superman Mythic drops when a giant ice block crashes into the map shortly after the first Storm circle begins to close. Once it lands, the first player to interact with the frozen call becomes Superman. After that, they can fly across the Fortnite map and even use the Heat Vision.Meanwhile, the Kamehameha is a returning Mythic with three charges. When it's used, it suspends the player mid-air and fires a powerful energy beam after a charge-up. It has a 15-second cooldown after each use and disappears after using three times.The X post was flooded with comments, with players expressing their views on the matter. @Nasdorachi joked that Fortnite now needs to add the Infinity Gauntlet and Doctor Doom’s powers as well. Meanwhile, @maskmakerkaizo called this the best Fortnite season ever. @RalseiTheReal said that if someone from 2018 saw this clip, their brain would explode, because Fortnite did not have any crossovers at the time.Comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)@D1gitalCatcher said that it reminded them of the time when Attack on Titan and Star Wars Mythics were live in the game at the same time. Meanwhile, @riseupmerc praised Fortnite for letting players settle the infamous debate of who is stronger between Superman and Goku. In the clip, Superman defeated Goku, prompting @Petulant_Kragg to declare Superman the winner.More comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)Is Kamehameha available in the main Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Royale mode?Many players seem to be confused about whether the iconic Goku move is available only in the Blitz mode or the main Battle Royale as well. The answer is yes, the Kamehameha is not just limited to Blitz, and can be found in the Chapter 6 Season 3 regular Battle Royale game modes as well. However, unlike Blitz, where it's unlimited, the regular game modes only have three charges. You can find Kamehameha Mythic mostly in Chests. The chances of finding them in the ground loot are very low.Read more related articles here:James Gunn announces Peacemaker skin at San Diego Comic Con 2025FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watchPlayStation Plus members can claim free skins right nowLocker value: How to check the worth of your account?How to unlock Superman in Chapter 6 Season 3?