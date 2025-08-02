  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • "If only they could beam clash": Fortnite fans react as Superman Mythic goes against Goku's Kamehameha at the same time

"If only they could beam clash": Fortnite fans react as Superman Mythic goes against Goku's Kamehameha at the same time

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:19 GMT
Fortnite put two powerful Mythics at the same time in the game (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite put two powerful Mythics at the same time in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Thanks to the new v36.30 update, the superhero-themed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has become even more chaotic. The season was already packed with numerous unique abilities, and now the developers have added a new twitch by bringing back Goku's Kamehameha alongside the Superman Mythic. Yes, both Goku and Superman’s signature powers are live at the same time.

Ad

Recently, a user named @Shanyshdw shared a clip of both Mythics being used at the same time in a battle, and a lot of fans reacted to it. One of the fans summed it up perfectly while sharing a Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla clip:

“If only they could beam clash.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

For those unaware, the new Superman Mythic drops when a giant ice block crashes into the map shortly after the first Storm circle begins to close. Once it lands, the first player to interact with the frozen call becomes Superman. After that, they can fly across the Fortnite map and even use the Heat Vision.

Meanwhile, the Kamehameha is a returning Mythic with three charges. When it's used, it suspends the player mid-air and fires a powerful energy beam after a charge-up. It has a 15-second cooldown after each use and disappears after using three times.

Ad

The X post was flooded with comments, with players expressing their views on the matter. @Nasdorachi joked that Fortnite now needs to add the Infinity Gauntlet and Doctor Doom’s powers as well. Meanwhile, @maskmakerkaizo called this the best Fortnite season ever. @RalseiTheReal said that if someone from 2018 saw this clip, their brain would explode, because Fortnite did not have any crossovers at the time.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)
Comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)

@D1gitalCatcher said that it reminded them of the time when Attack on Titan and Star Wars Mythics were live in the game at the same time. Meanwhile, @riseupmerc praised Fortnite for letting players settle the infamous debate of who is stronger between Superman and Goku. In the clip, Superman defeated Goku, prompting @Petulant_Kragg to declare Superman the winner.

Ad
More comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)
More comments from the community (Image via X || @Shanyshdw)

Is Kamehameha available in the main Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Royale mode?

Ad

Many players seem to be confused about whether the iconic Goku move is available only in the Blitz mode or the main Battle Royale as well. The answer is yes, the Kamehameha is not just limited to Blitz, and can be found in the Chapter 6 Season 3 regular Battle Royale game modes as well.

However, unlike Blitz, where it's unlimited, the regular game modes only have three charges. You can find Kamehameha Mythic mostly in Chests. The chances of finding them in the ground loot are very low.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications