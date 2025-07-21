Fortnite Locker value: How to check the worth of your account?

Fortnite has a huge collection of skins, and many of them are quite rare to find. Some were only available through limited-time events, while others could've been obtained by buying specific things, winning tournaments, and various other interesting methods.
Considering this, many players might often wonder how much their Fortnite account is worth. Whether it’s out of curiosity or just for fun comparisons with friends, there are both official and unofficial ways to find it.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about your Fortnite Locker value.
Note: Buying, selling, or sharing your Epic Games account is strictly prohibited and can lead to a permanent ban. This article is for information purposes only.
How to find your Fortnite Locker value
There are two main ways to check how much your Fortnite account is worth. One is by finding out the total amount you’ve actually spent using the official Epic Games webste, or through a third-party tool that estimates your account value based on the items you own.
Finding the total amount you've spent
If you want to know how much money you’ve spent on the game, you may follow these steps:
- Go to the Epic Games Account page.
- Head to the Transactions tab from the menu on the left side.
- Go to the Purchases tab.
Now, add all the Fortnite-related transactions, and you will know the exact amount you have spent so far. Unfortunately, you need to add all of them manually, and there's no filter or sorting option available either.
Finding your Locker value
To find out your Locker's value based on rarity, you can try a third-party tool such as PlayerAuctions or iGVault. These online tools calculate the amount in US Dollars based on the items you have. It also considers special skins from Battle Passes, exclusive events, and more.
Do note that the values they show are rough estimates, and there's no actual way to find the exact account value. Note that players are not allowed to sell their Fortnite accounts under any circumstances.
That's everything you need to know about finding your account's value. While it's fun to check how valuable your Locker is, always remember to enjoy the collection just for yourself!
