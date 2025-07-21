Fortnite Locker value: How to check the worth of your account?

Fortnite has a huge collection of skins, and many of them are quite rare to find. Some were only available through limited-time events, while others could've been obtained by buying specific things, winning tournaments, and various other interesting methods.

Ad

Considering this, many players might often wonder how much their Fortnite account is worth. Whether it’s out of curiosity or just for fun comparisons with friends, there are both official and unofficial ways to find it.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about your Fortnite Locker value.

Note: Buying, selling, or sharing your Epic Games account is strictly prohibited and can lead to a permanent ban. This article is for information purposes only.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to find your Fortnite Locker value

There are two main ways to check how much your Fortnite account is worth. One is by finding out the total amount you’ve actually spent using the official Epic Games webste, or through a third-party tool that estimates your account value based on the items you own.

Finding the total amount you've spent

All Epic Games transactions (Image via Epic Games)

If you want to know how much money you’ve spent on the game, you may follow these steps:

Ad

Go to the Epic Games Account page.

Head to the Transactions tab from the menu on the left side.

Go to the Purchases tab.

Now, add all the Fortnite-related transactions, and you will know the exact amount you have spent so far. Unfortunately, you need to add all of them manually, and there's no filter or sorting option available either.

Finding your Locker value

To find out your Locker's value based on rarity, you can try a third-party tool such as PlayerAuctions or iGVault. These online tools calculate the amount in US Dollars based on the items you have. It also considers special skins from Battle Passes, exclusive events, and more.

Ad

Do note that the values they show are rough estimates, and there's no actual way to find the exact account value. Note that players are not allowed to sell their Fortnite accounts under any circumstances.

That's everything you need to know about finding your account's value. While it's fun to check how valuable your Locker is, always remember to enjoy the collection just for yourself!

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More