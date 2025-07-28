James Gunn announces Peacemaker skin for Fortnite at San Diego Comic Con 2025

San Diego Comic Con 2025 concluded recently, and James Gunn officially announced something that Fortnite fans are sure to love. After years of speculation and anticipation, it has now been confirmed that a Peacemaker skin is coming to Fortnite. This reveal was made by James Gunn himself during the Comic Con event, which might excite both the DC and Fortnite communities.On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Peacemaker collaboration so far.Peacemaker skin in Fortnite confirmed by James Gunn during the San Diego Comic Con interviewFor a long time, the only Peacemaker-related cosmetic in the game was the It’s Peacemaker Spray, which was released in 2021. Since then, fans have been anticipating a full character release skin. James Gunn confirms Peacemaker is getting a Fortnite skin! by u/M00r3C in DCU_ During a panel interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, James Gunn said the following sentence:“Peacemaker is going to be available in the Fortnite store so people will be able to have a little bit of Christopher Smith in their lives.”This video was shared by the official @dcofficial account on Instagram through a 24-hour story, which is now unavailable to watch. However, fans were quick enough to download and share the video across various social media platforms. The audience seemed excited about this announcement, as they greeted the news with loud cheers and applause.The second season of Peacemaker is set to premiere on August 21, 2025, and based on past patterns involving the Superman and Fantastic Four collaborations, it's very likely that the Peacemaker skin will arrive in the Item Shop on the same day as the show goes live. There could be a full bundle release with cosmetics such as Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emotes, along with a Community Cup that unlocks the skin for free, but none of this is confirmed for now.That's everything we know about the upcoming Peacemaker skin so far.Read more related articles here:Fantastic Four Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewardsFNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watchPlayStation Plus members can claim free skins right nowLocker value: How to check the worth of your account?How to unlock Superman in Chapter 6 Season 3?