Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:53 GMT
Fortnite x Fantastic Four tournament announced (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite x Fantastic Four tournament announced (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup is a brand-new tournament announced alongside Marvel’s Fantastic Four skins. The new Fantastic Four movie is set to release on July 25, 2025, and excitement is constantly building. There were already numerous leaks regarding a skin release in Fortnite, but it's now official. What's even more interesting is that the players who perform well in this open tournament will unlock all the Fantastic Four items even before their release in the Item Shop.

On that note, here’s everything to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup.

Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup: Everything you need to know

The Fantastic Four Cup is going to be played on the classic Battle Royale map in Squads mode (four players per team). It is a single-day tournament starting on July 23, 2025, where each team will get a three-hour window in their region to play up to 10 matches.

How to participate

It's important to note that each player in your team must have at least a level 50, non-Cabined, and two-factor authentication-enabled account. To take part, follow these steps on the day of the tournament:

  • Invite your teammates to the same party.
  • Head to the Compete tab from the main menu.
  • Navigate to the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup banner and confirm the timings.
  • Return to the main menu and scroll down until you find a playlist "By Epic".
  • Find the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup playlist and join like a normal match.
Note that the matchmaking will be slower than usual. Also, ensure none of the teammates leave the party when the tournament is live.

Rewards

If you place well enough in your region, your whole team could unlock the complete Fantastic Four bundle, which consists of tens of cosmetics. These items will be released in the Fortnite Item Shop on July 25, 2025.

To start with, there are some bonus cosmetic items players can unlock for just surviving:

  • It’s Clobberin’ Time! Spray: Survive 60 minutes
  • Flame On! Emoticon: Survive 120 minutes

Now, here is the list of Fantastic Four-themed rewards your squad can unlock for playing exceptionally in your respective region:

  • Johnny Storm Outfit
  • Ben Grimm Outfit
  • Reed Richards Outfit
  • Susan Storm Outfit
  • Flame On! Emote
  • Fantastic Calculations Emote
  • Force Field Shatter Emote
  • It's Clobberin' Time! Emote
  • Fantastic Four Space Craft Glider
  • Four Girder Pickaxe
  • Torch's Flame Pickaxe
  • Fantastic Fists Pickaxe
  • Psionic Orbs Pickaxe
  • Fantastic Free Weight Backbling
  • Johnny's Fantastic Logo Backbling
  • Sue's Fantastic Logo Backbling
  • Fantastic Four Model Space Craft Backbling
Here's the rank you must secure to unlock these items, depending on the server region:

  • Europe: Top 1,650 players
  • North America Central: Top 1,100 players
  • Oceania, Asia, Middle East, Brazil, North America West: Top 250 players

That's everything to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup. You can check out the official rulebook for more information here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
