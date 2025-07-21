Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards

The Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup is a brand-new tournament announced alongside Marvel’s Fantastic Four skins. The new Fantastic Four movie is set to release on July 25, 2025, and excitement is constantly building. There were already numerous leaks regarding a skin release in Fortnite, but it's now official. What's even more interesting is that the players who perform well in this open tournament will unlock all the Fantastic Four items even before their release in the Item Shop.On that note, here’s everything to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup.Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup: Everything you need to knowThe Fantastic Four Cup is going to be played on the classic Battle Royale map in Squads mode (four players per team). It is a single-day tournament starting on July 23, 2025, where each team will get a three-hour window in their region to play up to 10 matches.How to participateIt's important to note that each player in your team must have at least a level 50, non-Cabined, and two-factor authentication-enabled account. To take part, follow these steps on the day of the tournament:Invite your teammates to the same party.Head to the Compete tab from the main menu.Navigate to the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup banner and confirm the timings.Return to the main menu and scroll down until you find a playlist &quot;By Epic&quot;.Find the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup playlist and join like a normal match.Note that the matchmaking will be slower than usual. Also, ensure none of the teammates leave the party when the tournament is live.RewardsIf you place well enough in your region, your whole team could unlock the complete Fantastic Four bundle, which consists of tens of cosmetics. These items will be released in the Fortnite Item Shop on July 25, 2025.To start with, there are some bonus cosmetic items players can unlock for just surviving:It’s Clobberin’ Time! Spray: Survive 60 minutesFlame On! Emoticon: Survive 120 minutesNow, here is the list of Fantastic Four-themed rewards your squad can unlock for playing exceptionally in your respective region:Johnny Storm OutfitBen Grimm OutfitReed Richards OutfitSusan Storm OutfitFlame On! EmoteFantastic Calculations EmoteForce Field Shatter EmoteIt's Clobberin' Time! EmoteFantastic Four Space Craft GliderFour Girder PickaxeTorch's Flame PickaxeFantastic Fists PickaxePsionic Orbs PickaxeFantastic Free Weight BackblingJohnny's Fantastic Logo BackblingSue's Fantastic Logo BackblingFantastic Four Model Space Craft BackblingHere's the rank you must secure to unlock these items, depending on the server region:Europe: Top 1,650 playersNorth America Central: Top 1,100 playersOceania, Asia, Middle East, Brazil, North America West: Top 250 playersThat's everything to know about the Fortnite Fantastic Four Cup. You can check out the official rulebook for more information here.Read more related articles here:Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 3 Grand Finals: How to qualify, prize pool, and where to watchPlayStation Plus members can claim free Fortnite skins right nowFortnite Locker value: How to check the worth of your account?