7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, ranked

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is live now, and there is a lot of content to talk about. The map has numerous new and returning locations to explore, and with multiple tournaments on the way, many players might be wondering where to land for the best start.
On that note, here are the top seven landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, ranked from good to the best.
Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
The best landing points in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
A good landing spot in Fortnite is more than just a place with lots of chests. It should have reliable loot, safe landing areas to avoid early fights, and a lot of mobility options to rotate quickly. Having easy access to healing items and Reboot Vans is a plus.
7) O.X.R HQ
It is rare to recommend newly added named locations so early in a season, but this one is different.
To start with, there are no bugs or queen here, so players are not landing just for the Medallion. Chests are everywhere, and Launchpads are almost around every corner, which is arguably the easiest and safest way to rotate in the new season.
6) Demon's Debris
Demon's Debris is another newly added named location worth mentioning, especially if you want early action. While many players drop here, a large number of bugs often distract them (and you, too). The loot potential is huge, as there are numerous chests, Swarmer Nests, and Hive Stashes all around the area.
This is one of the largest locations on the map, so it's better to coordinate with your teammates and stick to one section rather than scattering around.
5) Rocky RVs
The Rocky RVs landmark is located slightly northeast of The Hive. It has multiple chests and often goes uncontested. The mobility options here are excellent, with several vehicles nearby and even a Launchpad. You can even find a Reboot Van a few hundred meters to the south, but be ready to fight some bugs.
4) Predator Peak
This mountain is a few hundred meters north of Canyon Crossing and is one of the highest locations on the new Fortnite map. It is small but works well for solo or duo matches. You can find a few chests and Slurp Barrels here, plus a Launchpad and a zipline nearby to travel quickly.
3) Pumpin' Pipes
The Pumpin' Pipes landmark is located to the south of the First Order Base and is a true hidden gem. It is full of chests, hiding pots, and strong mobility options. You can find several other unnamed landmarks nearby that are often empty. This is one of the best locations for competitive matches.
2) Kappa Kappa Factory
Despite being located in a far corner of the map, this factory is still a great landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. There are plenty of chests, safes, and even a Capture Point that can give you strong loot and even scan enemies that are too close. It is not a popular location, so you can gear up here without trouble.
1) Lovely Lane
This secret landmark is in the northwest corner of the map, where the road ends. While the loot is spread out, it is one of the safest and most stacked spots on the map.
You can head further north to the cherry blossom trees for another safe landing area. Whether you are playing solo or with a squad, there's enough loot for everyone, and that too often without trouble.
That concludes the list of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Note that Epic Games often updates the locations on the map when a new major content update arrives. Considering that and the ever-evolving meta, this list is subject to change in the future.
