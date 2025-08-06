Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes: New locations, weapons, Battle Pass skins, and more

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) is almost here, and we already have a good look at what’s coming, thanks to the official blog and trailer. The new update kicks off on August 7, 2025, and brings a bug-infested warzone to the island. There are a lot of new changes, including new POIs, weapons, and cosmetic items worth discussing. However, one of the most exciting parts for many players might be the arrival of the Power Rangers collaboration.

Ad

Here are the early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update).

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new POIs

Chapter 6 Season 4 map (Image via Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

This season transforms the Island into a bug battlefield. There are four new named locations on the Battle Royale map:

Ad

Trending

The Hive

O.X.R. HQ

Ranger’s Ruin

Swarmy Stash

Apart from the named locations, we can expect various other unnamed landmarks and map changes with the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new weapons

Chapter 6 Season 4 weapons (Image via Epic Games)

A wide range of weapons and gadgets are joining the loot pool:

Ad

Bug Blaster

Leadspitter 3000

Sweeper Shotgun

O.X.R. Rifle

Wrecker Revolver

Swarmstrike Launcher

Blade Blaster (Arriving in a later update)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on Battle Pass skins

Here are the confirmed Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass skins so far:

UNSC Spartan (from Halo)

Yoo-mi

Agent Patch

Battle Gamer Mae

Lt. Ripp Slade

Onyx Winter

Green Ranger (from Power Rangers)

Players will also be able to unlock the Dino Megazord Power Rangers skin through a set of special quests that arrive on September 16, 2025.

Ad

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new enemies

Queen in Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

There are three main types of bugs you'll encounter on the map:

Ad

Swarmers : Small and fast enemies that travel in packs.

: Small and fast enemies that travel in packs. Bombers : Larger bugs that explode from range using goopy projectiles.

: Larger bugs that explode from range using goopy projectiles. Queens: Giant, boss-like enemies that appear after clearing the infested zones. Each Queen drops a Mythic weapon and a Medallion.

Other additions

Medallions

Three new Medallions are being added to the game:

Surge Medallion: Increases movement speed and gives a burst of speed when sliding.

Increases movement speed and gives a burst of speed when sliding. Springleg Medallion: Gives you double jump and fall damage resistance.

Gives you double jump and fall damage resistance. Carapace Medallion: Grants your Siphon as well as 3 Shield per second up to 50 Shield.

Ad

Boons

Various new Boons with different perks are being added as well:

Agile Aiming Boon

Extended Magazine Boon

Storm Forecast Boon

Super Soldier Ranked Boons (S+, S, A, B)

Twitch Drops

New Twitch Drops arrive on August 7, 2025, and will be available to claim until August 11. Here are the watch time requirements and the rewards:

Metal Menace Wrap: Watch 30 minutes

Watch 30 minutes Tome of Skulls Back Bling: Watch 1 hour

Watch 1 hour Skeletal Cyberscythe Pickaxe: Watch 1 hour and 30 minutes

Champions Road

The open tournament structure is being adjusted, and a lot of new events are being introduced. Here are all the upcoming tournaments:

Ad

Aces Wild Card FNCS Reload Cup: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 Champion PJ FNCS Cup: August 16, 2025

August 16, 2025 Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: August 17, 2025

August 17, 2025 FNCS Lachlan Icon Reload Cup: August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025 FNCS Loserfruit Icon Reload Cup: August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 FNCS Bugha Icon Reload Cup: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 FNCS Clix Icon Reload Cup: August 23, 2025

August 23, 2025 Blade of Champions Cup: August 24, 2025

August 24, 2025 Elite Zadie Reload Cup: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 Axe of Champions Cup: August 30, 2025

August 30, 2025 Champion Surf Witch FNCS Community Cup: August 31, 2025

August 31, 2025 PlayStation Cup: September 3, 2025, and September 4, 2025

For more information, players can refer to the official Champions Road blog.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes. The Shock 'N Awesome season ends on November 1, 2025.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More