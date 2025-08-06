Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes: New locations, weapons, Battle Pass skins, and more

  • home icon
By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:32 GMT
Fortnite v37.00 early patch notes are here (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) is almost here, and we already have a good look at what’s coming, thanks to the official blog and trailer. The new update kicks off on August 7, 2025, and brings a bug-infested warzone to the island. There are a lot of new changes, including new POIs, weapons, and cosmetic items worth discussing. However, one of the most exciting parts for many players might be the arrival of the Power Rangers collaboration.

Here are the early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update).

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new POIs

Chapter 6 Season 4 map (Image via Epic Games)
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

This season transforms the Island into a bug battlefield. There are four new named locations on the Battle Royale map:

  • The Hive
  • O.X.R. HQ
  • Ranger’s Ruin
  • Swarmy Stash

Apart from the named locations, we can expect various other unnamed landmarks and map changes with the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new weapons

Chapter 6 Season 4 weapons (Image via Epic Games)
A wide range of weapons and gadgets are joining the loot pool:

  • Bug Blaster
  • Leadspitter 3000
  • Sweeper Shotgun
  • O.X.R. Rifle
  • Wrecker Revolver
  • Swarmstrike Launcher
  • Blade Blaster (Arriving in a later update)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on Battle Pass skins

Here are the confirmed Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass skins so far:

  • UNSC Spartan (from Halo)
  • Yoo-mi
  • Agent Patch
  • Battle Gamer Mae
  • Lt. Ripp Slade
  • Onyx Winter
  • Green Ranger (from Power Rangers)

Players will also be able to unlock the Dino Megazord Power Rangers skin through a set of special quests that arrive on September 16, 2025.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new enemies

Queen in Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)
There are three main types of bugs you'll encounter on the map:

  • Swarmers: Small and fast enemies that travel in packs.
  • Bombers: Larger bugs that explode from range using goopy projectiles.
  • Queens: Giant, boss-like enemies that appear after clearing the infested zones. Each Queen drops a Mythic weapon and a Medallion.

Other additions

Medallions

Three new Medallions are being added to the game:

  • Surge Medallion: Increases movement speed and gives a burst of speed when sliding.
  • Springleg Medallion: Gives you double jump and fall damage resistance.
  • Carapace Medallion: Grants your Siphon as well as 3 Shield per second up to 50 Shield.
Boons

Various new Boons with different perks are being added as well:

  • Agile Aiming Boon
  • Extended Magazine Boon
  • Storm Forecast Boon
  • Super Soldier Ranked Boons (S+, S, A, B)

Twitch Drops

New Twitch Drops arrive on August 7, 2025, and will be available to claim until August 11. Here are the watch time requirements and the rewards:

  • Metal Menace Wrap: Watch 30 minutes
  • Tome of Skulls Back Bling: Watch 1 hour
  • Skeletal Cyberscythe Pickaxe: Watch 1 hour and 30 minutes

Champions Road

The open tournament structure is being adjusted, and a lot of new events are being introduced. Here are all the upcoming tournaments:

  • Aces Wild Card FNCS Reload Cup: August 15, 2025
  • Champion PJ FNCS Cup: August 16, 2025
  • Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: August 17, 2025
  • FNCS Lachlan Icon Reload Cup: August 20, 2025
  • FNCS Loserfruit Icon Reload Cup: August 21, 2025
  • FNCS Bugha Icon Reload Cup: August 22, 2025
  • FNCS Clix Icon Reload Cup: August 23, 2025
  • Blade of Champions Cup: August 24, 2025
  • Elite Zadie Reload Cup: August 29, 2025
  • Axe of Champions Cup: August 30, 2025
  • Champion Surf Witch FNCS Community Cup: August 31, 2025
  • PlayStation Cup: September 3, 2025, and September 4, 2025

For more information, players can refer to the official Champions Road blog.

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.00 update) early patch notes. The Shock 'N Awesome season ends on November 1, 2025.

Edited by Angad Sharma
