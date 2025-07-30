The latest leaks and data mined by legacy leakers such as @ShiinaBR, @Hypex, and more have revealed the upcoming Fortnite update dates, allowing players to get an idea of when the next build drops. Updates are one of the most exciting things in the game, introducing new features, content, as well as partnerships and cosmetics, so it comes as no surprise that players are always alert.Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite update dates from August to November 2025.Note: Dates are based on leaks and data mined by leakers such as @ShiinaBR, @Hypex, and @iFireMonkey. All information should be taken with a cold glass of Slurp and a pinch of salt.All Upcoming Fortnite update dates (August to November 2025)The latest Fortnite leaks and data mined by legacy leakers and data miners such as @ShiinaBR, @Hypex, and @iFireMonkey have revealed the upcoming Fortnite update dates, allowing gamers to have an idea of when the next build is set to arrive. Epic Games is known to push updates to introduce new content, add new game modes, as well as improve the overall gameplay experience.Here's the entire schedule for the upcoming updates between August and November, based on the latest leaks and mined data:August 7: Season 4 August 26: v37.10 September 9: v37.20 September 16: v37.30 October 3: v37.40 October 14: v37.50 November 1: v37.51With Chapter 6 Season 3 ending on August 7, 2025, the first major update is set for the same day, introducing Season 4. Based on recent leaks and mined data, the theme for the upcoming season is set to be Bug Invasion, adding an array of new content and features. This update will also change the generation from v36 to v37, indicating the end of one season and the beginning of another.Additionally, the October update will also bring the much-awaited Halloween theme to the game, adding an array of cosmetics and items to the game. It could also add popular LTMs or limited-time modes, such as horde rush, to enhance the gaming experience.The upcoming Fortnite update dates are based on leaks and mined data and are subject to change based on the decision of developers. Players should look out for updates and announcements from Epic Games to see if these timelines align or if any changes have been announced.Also read: How to get Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for freeRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsAll the Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them