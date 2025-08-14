  • home icon
  Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch arrested after shooting an individual with paintball gun

Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch arrested after shooting an individual with paintball gun

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:28 GMT
Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch arrested after shooting an individual with paintball gun
Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch has been arrested (Image via @BestfriendKick and @xenathewitcher/X)

Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch, or simply "Xena," has been arrested days after going viral for shooting someone with a paintball gun on a livestream. For those unaware, Xenathewitch made headlines on August 10, 2025, when a video surfaced showing her firing paintballs at a bystander while taking part in Paul "Ice Poseidon's" IRL event called Scavenger Hunt.

The next day, on August 11, 2025, Austin, Texas' local news channel, KVUE, reported that police were investigating a case involving livestreamers when an individual got hurt in a paintball gun shooting incident. The situation prompted netizens to speculate that Xena was being investigated for her actions.

On August 13, 2025, several clips from Scanver Hunt participants emerged on X, showing Xenathewitch being arrested and escorted by the police. In a video taken from Kick streamer Shoovy's livestream, a police officer shed light on the incident, stating that Xenathewitch would appear before a judge and spend some time in jail.

He said:

"She wanted you to know that she's basically going to go to the judge tonight. That could take anywhere between, like, seven to maybe 18 hours. It's just going to depend on how busy the jail is, okay? As soon as she gets down there, she'll be able to get phone numbers and everything like that, make phone calls, but she should be talking to a magistrate sometime within the next, I say, like, 12 to 24 hours at most. Okay? She'll basically talk to the magistrate, and they'll either decide to release her on a bond or hold her. Okay?"
Timestamp - 01:33

"I saw this coming from a mile away" - Ice Poseidon Kick streamer Xenathewitch was "bound" to get arrested

Ice Poseidon was watching Kick streamer dtanmanb's Scavenger Hunt livestream, during which Xenathewitch got arrested. Claiming that he anticipated the content creator to get apprehended, the permanently banned Twitch personality remarked:

"I mean, I saw this coming from a mile away. I knew this was going to happen. Like, if you're being investigated by the police, you have a warrant, what, like, obviously, this was bound to happen at some point."
In addition to being arrested, Xinathewitch's official Kick account got banned on August 11, 2025, following the paintball gun shooting incident.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
