“Didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat”- 6ix9ine reacts to Young Thug’s new leaked track ‘Closing Arguments’ 

Rapper 6ix9ine has shared his thoughts on Young Thug's leaked song, Closing Arguments. The latter addresses snitching allegations in the song and disses the likes of Gunna, calling them rats.

Closing Arguments was leaked on social media on Friday, September 4. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has dissed numerous rappers in the song. He also labeled many of them rats, rapping (h/t Hip Hop All Day):

“N***as real rats inside this motherf**ker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”

He also denied all snitching allegations against him, stating:

"Don't get it confused ain't no rat in me at all, I'd rather die than tell […] big difference between me and y'all, you pointing saying he did the crime, I said he didn't."

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has taken aim at Thug and even hinted at a potential diss track. DJ Akademiks posted part of Closing Arguments on his Instagram account on Friday.

Hernandez shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"I'm driving to the studio right now. I didn't know a rat can call someone else a rat ngl 2025 is [fire emoji]. What a time to be alive"

6ix9ine's Instagram story (Image credits: Instagram/@6ix9ine)

More about the feud between Young Thug and 6ix9ine

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image Source: Getty)

The beef began after some audio clips of Young Thug from his interrogation in prison leaked on social media last month. In one clip, the rapper is heard name-dropping multiple people, like Peewee Roscoe, who was accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's bus in 2015.

This led to many fans and rappers putting allegations of snitching on Thug. However, many Atlanta rappers chose to be silent. 6ix9ine wasn't pleased with that, and he tagged Lil Baby, Future, and 21 Savage in an Instagram story on August 29, writing (via Complex):

"Why everybody so quiet? When all the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat? Where all the energy from the rap community? Y'all waiting and hoping this to blow over? Hoping and praying people forget?"

He added:

"The Young Thug situation, I stood quiet two days just watching it play out. Watching what excuses the people come up with. Every time a n***a come out, y'all move the goalposts further."

On September 3, Thug had posted a response, writing in his Instagram story (via Hot New Hip Hop):

"Bashing me only goin f**k that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game."

6ix9ine responded to it with another story that read:

"This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

Notably, Hernandez had testified against his former Nine Trey Blood members in 2019 and had to face a lot of criticism from the rap industry.

