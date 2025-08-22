Were Future, Adele, Michael Jackson, Tyla, and more celebrity Instagram accounts hacked? All we know so far

The Instagram accounts of many artists including Adele, Tyla, Michael Jackson, and Future, among others, appeared to have been hacked recently. All these accounts posted an image of rapper Future seemingly promoting a memecoin.Notably, Future formed his music label, Freebandz, in 2011. On August 21, many artists' accounts posted an image of the rapper holding a physical emblem of Freebandz. All of these posts were deleted within minutes, and not many artists shared any statement about it.However, Zara Larsson, whose account also posted this image, shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram Story on Thursday and wrote:“Wait??? I didn’t post this??? Hahaha why did so many artists get hit with this?? Is this a genious marketing hack? I saw Tyla and Adele right under this post with the same thing.&quot;&quot;Am I a secret feature??? And he’s like ‘suprise!!! You’re gonna be on the album!!!’? Will the hackers post more? Do they have access to my account now? Aaaahhh it’s all so mysterious and exciting!!!!&quot; she added.Future had not shared any official clarification about the entire situation at the time of writing.Also Read: Did Doja Cat unveil the album cover for &quot;Vie&quot;? Rapper says her rose-filled vinyl cover is not the album cover More about Future's label FreebandzFuture (Image via Getty)Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, founded Freebandz Entertainment, which is the business name of Wilburn Holding Co., in 2011. Along with the rapper himself, the label boasts of artists like Lil Double O, Doe Boy, DJ Esco, and Real Boston Richey.The music from Freebandz is distributed through Epic Records as part of a deal signed in September 2011. Cash has released nine studio albums so far, with all of them under his own label.They have also won two awards, one each at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2014 and the Much Music Video Awards in 2015. Cash won the first award for Best Club Banger in 2014 for Move That Dope with Pusha T and Pharrell. He won the second award for Best Hip Hop Video for DnF.In addition, Future has also won three Grammys for his music and one American Music Award.Notably, Freebandz lost a member in March this year. Young Scooter, who signed with the label in 2012, died following a leg injury while fleeing police authorities, as per Uproxx.Adele, whose Instagram saw Future's image, is notably on a hiatus from musicThe post featuring Future especially came as a surprise to fans of Adele. This is because the British singer is currently on an indefinite hiatus from music and shows. Her last Instagram post was made on November 26, 2024, a few days after completing her Las Vegas residency.In July 2024, the Someone Like You singer had told Germany's ZDF broadcast service that she has no plans for new music, saying:“I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”Meanwhile, in August, on the final day of her residency in Munich, she told her fans:“But after that [Las Vegas Residency], I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.&quot;The Grammy-winning singer performed her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas from October 25 to November 23 and has been on a break since then.Also Read: Emma Raducanu turns to $220M-worth Adele for relaxation amid Singapore Open heartbreak recovery