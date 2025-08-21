Did Doja Cat unveil the album cover for "Vie"? Rapper says her rose-filled vinyl cover is not the album cover 

Shortly after announcing the release date of her upcoming album Vie, Doja Cat posted a photo sharing that she was giving her fans access to pre-order her specially signed vinyl and CD.Doja announced the same with a rose-filled picture of her, which was assumed to be Vie's cover image by fans of the rapper as well as multiple media tabloids. However, on August 20, 2025, X page @PopBase reported that the rapper posted a clarification about the image speculated to be her album's cover photo, stating:&quot;That's not the album cover we haven't even shot it yet.&quot;Slated for release on September 26, 2025, Doja Cat's Vie arrives almost two years after her 2023 project Scarlet. The rapper and singer took to Instagram to announce the release date of her latest album with a trailer showcasing her speaking French.During an interview with V Magazine dated July 2025, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dubbed her fifth studio album a &quot;pop-driven project.&quot;She told the magazine that while she is aware of her skills concerning pop music, the genre starts to become a thing &quot;that's viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music.&quot; Doja also said that people who don't consider pop as music see it as if it is &quot;some kind of football for girls and gays.”&quot;This album is very much about love&quot;: Doja Cat reflects on the theme of her upcoming album VieAhead of the release of her fifth studio album, Doja Cat not only talked about the genre of the project but also its theme during her interview with V Magazine. The Streets rapper shared that the project's concept is &quot;very pointed towards love, romance, and sex- and discourse in relationships.&quot;Doja clarified that the lyricism of Vie was about relationships in general, including ones that people have with themselves. Explaining how her album will differ from the songs about breakups and the narrative of being sick of men, Doja Cat admitted to having a song portraying that vibe on the album, adding:&quot;But the thing is, there are so many ways to talk about that feeling—like, ugh, men. This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future- my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be.&quot;The singer added that the idea of people wanting to be with each other has gotten more vapid and has become &quot;just sort of like, not real… not loving, not romantic.” Additionally, Doja Cat talked about how she has attempted to approach Vie's success, stating that she wants to avoid &quot;that little monster&quot;.Doja's recent IG post promoting Vie (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)Doja shared how she has focused more on the mixing of the sound, instruments, and verses in her upcoming album, citing the process of making music that is worth listening to.&quot;I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right? If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that.” the singer addedIn other news, Doja Cat's upcoming album Vie consists of 15 tracks. While the singer and rapper hasn't released any singles from the project, she has previewed a track called Jealous Type.