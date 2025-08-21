  • home icon
  • Did Doja Cat unveil the album cover for "Vie"? Rapper says her rose-filled vinyl cover is not the album cover 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 21, 2025 11:01 GMT
Clooney Foundation For Justice
Did Doja Cat unveil the album cover for 'Vie'? (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Shortly after announcing the release date of her upcoming album Vie, Doja Cat posted a photo sharing that she was giving her fans access to pre-order her specially signed vinyl and CD.

Doja announced the same with a rose-filled picture of her, which was assumed to be Vie's cover image by fans of the rapper as well as multiple media tabloids. However, on August 20, 2025, X page @PopBase reported that the rapper posted a clarification about the image speculated to be her album's cover photo, stating:

"That's not the album cover we haven't even shot it yet."
Slated for release on September 26, 2025, Doja Cat's Vie arrives almost two years after her 2023 project Scarlet. The rapper and singer took to Instagram to announce the release date of her latest album with a trailer showcasing her speaking French.

During an interview with V Magazine dated July 2025, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dubbed her fifth studio album a "pop-driven project."

She told the magazine that while she is aware of her skills concerning pop music, the genre starts to become a thing "that's viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music." Doja also said that people who don't consider pop as music see it as if it is "some kind of football for girls and gays.”

"This album is very much about love": Doja Cat reflects on the theme of her upcoming album Vie

Ahead of the release of her fifth studio album, Doja Cat not only talked about the genre of the project but also its theme during her interview with V Magazine. The Streets rapper shared that the project's concept is "very pointed towards love, romance, and sex- and discourse in relationships."

Doja clarified that the lyricism of Vie was about relationships in general, including ones that people have with themselves. Explaining how her album will differ from the songs about breakups and the narrative of being sick of men, Doja Cat admitted to having a song portraying that vibe on the album, adding:

"But the thing is, there are so many ways to talk about that feeling—like, ugh, men. This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future- my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be."
The singer added that the idea of people wanting to be with each other has gotten more vapid and has become "just sort of like, not real… not loving, not romantic.” Additionally, Doja Cat talked about how she has attempted to approach Vie's success, stating that she wants to avoid "that little monster".

Doja&#039;s recent IG post promoting Vie (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)
Doja's recent IG post promoting Vie (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)

Doja shared how she has focused more on the mixing of the sound, instruments, and verses in her upcoming album, citing the process of making music that is worth listening to.

"I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right? If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that.” the singer added

In other news, Doja Cat's upcoming album Vie consists of 15 tracks. While the singer and rapper hasn't released any singles from the project, she has previewed a track called Jealous Type.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Edited by Bharath S
