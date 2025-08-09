When will Doja Cat's new single "Jealous Type" be released? Rapper performs her upcoming song for the first time at Outside Lands in San Francisco

On Friday, Doja Cat performed at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco. Her set opened with her 2021 track Woman, followed by Paint the Town Red and Agora Hills. However, the highlight of the night was her tease of Jealous Type, a track from her upcoming studio album, Vie. Addressing her crowd, the rapper said:&quot;I'm taking my new project, 'Vie,' to club Oasis. See me there. I’ll be playing some new songs and going the f*** home.&quot; Jealous Type is reportedly set to drop on August 21, 2025. In addition to performing it at the festival, Doja Cat also shared a teaser of the track on her YouTube channel. Fans soon flooded the comment section, with many expressing excitement for the upcoming release.To promote her upcoming project, she also launched a 'Vie Hotline' on her official Instagram profile. The caption of the post suggested the audience &quot;to call or text for more.&quot; A number was mentioned in the post, calling which fans heard Cat's voice saying:&quot;Welcome to the Vie Hotline, where love is complicated, but calling us isn't... This is your space for love, life and a mess in between. My name is Doja Cat, and I'm no couple's therapist, but I do have some opinions. Now let's get into it.&quot;For the unversed, the Outside Lands festival kicked off on August 8, 2025, featuring performances by artists like Doechii and Doja Cat on opening night. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the festival has a lineup of over 100 artists, with performances starting at noon each day.Doja Cat revealed that she was done working on her upcoming album Vie Doja Cat recently announced that she had finished her upcoming studio album Vie. What struck people's eyes about it was her way of announcing it. On July 21, the artist posted a tweet in French that read:DOJA CAT @DojaCatLINKL'album est complet 🥐The English translation of the sentence would be &quot;The album is complete.&quot; Vie will be Cat's first album since she released Scarlet in 2023. The rapper's fourth studio album was a massive success, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. One of its singles, Paint the Town Red, topped the US Billboard Hot 100 at the time.Doja Cat has been discussing Vie for quite some time. In a July interview with V magazine, she opened up about the project's true essence, revealing that it would be more pop-focused:&quot;I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project.&quot;She also spoke about how she felt about people's perspective on pop music. According to the artist, while people would listen to and love pop, they would not respect it genuinely. She added that many considered pop music &quot;as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.&quot; As of now, fans haven't received any teasers for the album, apart from the preview of the song Jealous Type.Doja Cat received a nomination for the 2025 VMAThe year is looking quite busy for Doja Cat. While she is gearing up to release her upcoming album, she has also received a nomination for the 2025 VMA. Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat's song Born Again had reportedly been nominated in the K-pop category.The track marked Lisa's first solo single since leaving BLACKPINK and was released on February 6, 2025. According to Hautterfly, while fans embraced the track, many felt it didn't belong in the K-pop category.엘라 ✨ @MhannwellaLINKBORN AGAIN, a song by a THAI woman featuring AMERICAN and BRITISH women, with ENGLISH lyrics being nominated under KPOP category is stupidity @vmas. It deserves Best POP and Collaboration nominations. This is like giving free pass to haters to hate on #LISA if ever she wins #VMAsAn article by Hautterfly published on August 6 reflected this sentiment. Fans argued that the song would have been a better fit for other categories such as Best Collaboration or Best Pop. They pointed out that the artists involved are Thai, American, and British, and the song is entirely sung in English, not Korean.Meanwhile, other fans believed that a VMA nomination itself is a big achievement for Lisa and should be celebrated. None of the artists have reacted to the situation as of now.