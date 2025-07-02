"This is a pop-driven project" — Doja Cat talks about forthcoming album, Vie, in her VMagazine interview

Doja Cat recently sat for an interview with V Magazine, also featuring as the cover star of its Fall Preview issue, "Fellini Underground." The interview published on Tuesday, July 1, involved the artist talking about her upcoming album Vie. She opened up about various aspects surrounding the upcoming album including the genre it belonged to.

According to V Magazine, Doja Cat had previously shared several tweets claiming that the pop genre of music did not excite her anymore. Doja, however, chose this genre once again for her future project Vie. During the conversation with the outlet, the singer said:

"I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular."

Further in the conversation, Doja claimed that she felt a lot of people enjoyed this genre of music but did not have enough respect for the same. She believed that pop was only a "sport" to many people. She added that there were individuals who would not even consider pop as a music genre. She continued by stating:

"There are some people who don't see it as music. They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays."

According to V Magazine, while Doja had pointed out that the upcoming project fell in the pop music genre, it had several elements of rap in it. As of now, no official release date for Vie had been revealed. According to reports by Parade dated July 1, the release could happen sometimes during mid 2025.

In the interview with V Magazine, Doja also shared her take on romance in modern songs while talking about Vie. For the unversed, Vie would be Doja Cat's fifth studio album after she dropped her last one titled Scarlet in September 2023.

Doja Cat aimed at bringing it vintage 80's elements in her upcoming album

As aforesaid, Doja Cat had shared a lot about the theme and thought behind her upcoming studio album. One of the elements that the singer wanted to incorporate in the album were vintage aspects from the 80s. In the interview with V Magazine, Doja said:

"Where I am creatively right now is based in where I was, I want to kind of swim back upstream, so to speak, and go back where I was, and just re-trim and evolve everything."

The magazine further stated that the upcoming album of the artist had several components dating back to the vintage era.

"I have so many things that float around in my brain when it comes to the ‘80s," added the singer.

She further stated that since she had no real experience of the 80s era, she had described the period as "a dream world concept, or dream-core." Doja Cat additionally stated that she wanted to use "Lo-Fi sounds and samples and things that reminded you of something from your childhood" in her project.

Further in the interview, Doja Cat gave her thought on the concept of romance in the modern music and also how she used it in Vie. She reflected on it and said:

"I think right now, you hear a lot of songs about breakups, and a lot of songs about how we’re just kind of sick of men."

In her upcoming album, the singer had incorporated elements surrounding love, romance, and intimacy in general relationships. She added that for her relationship was not just about the bond with someone else, but the bond with oneself as well. The singer had included also retro aesthetics in her upcoming album that is set to release sometime this year.

"What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success" - Doja Cat said about her expectations from her album

While Doja Cat opened up about her vision regarding her new project, she also spoke about things that she wanted to avoid. Doja stated that while she wanted her album to be popular, she did not just want to focus on success only. She additionally mentioned:

"What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success. I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?"

According to Doja, she was more about focusing on the quality of the music than the outcome. She further said that she did not want to depend on the opinions of external platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. She also mentioned that in case her project did not do as good as her last album, she would not want to be upset and instead "embrace" it.

In separate news, Doja Cat had given a guest feature on Lizzo's third mixtape titled MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING. Apart from Doja, SZA also guest-featured on the mixtape.

