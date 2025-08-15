  • home icon
  "A week after Cardi and before Taylor" - Internet buzzes as Doja Cat drops Vie's album trailer and release date

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 15, 2025 08:38 GMT
97th Annual Oscars - Show - Source: Getty
Doja Cat drops album Vie's trailer and release date (Image via Getty)

On August 14, 2025, Doja Cat announced the release date of her upcoming album, Vie, via Instagram. She posted the album's trailer in which the singer was seen speaking in French.

The Woman singer sported multiple outfits in the trailer, and one of the clips also featured her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She captioned the album announcement, "Je sais que tu es ma vie Vie out 9/26", meaning that Vie is set to be released on September 26, 2025.

Fans quickly took to X to express their views on Doja Cat's upcoming album's trailer. A netizen drew a comparison between the singer's album release and that of Taylor Swift and Cardi B, tweeting:

"Soooo, a week after Cardi and before Taylor. 😂"
For the unversed, Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I the Drama? releases on September 19, 2025, while Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is scheduled to drop on October 3, 2025.

Internet users made several references to Doja taking a risk by releasing her album right in between Cardi and Taylor's projects. Here are some of the fan comments:

On the other hand, fans of the Agora Hills singer expressed their excitement toward Vie's release:

"Stop trying to downplay my ability" - Doja Cat claps back at netizens criticizing her rapping skills

Recently, Doja Cat became part of discussion among X users, which was regarding her status as a rapper. The netizens suggested that Doja was categorized as a female rapper owing to her stats, which also consisted of her work in the pop genre.

On August 11, 2025, she defended herself by stating that once she drops Vie, people should stop forcing her into "female rap conversations." Doja wrote on X:

"You don’t listen to or read enough of my writing to be able to make this claim. I’m alright at what I do and sometimes I’m incredible. Please stop trying to downplay my ability it feels like you’re doling out criticism with no constructiveness based on something that’s deeper than just the topic of music."
Doja&#039;s tweet clapping back at criticism (Image via X/ @DojaCat)
This resulted in one of the X users @playeration, who initially made a comment on Doja's rapping skills, responding to her tweet. The person stated that they didn't mean to get personal and they were "strictly talking rap."

The same X user added that while they recognize Doja Cat as "the greatest pop artist of this generation", they haven't heard any wordplay or punchlines at the singer's end to justify her stance as a rapper.

Doja&#039;s back-and-forth with an X user (Image via X/ @DojaCat)
The Get Into It singer replied to the netizen, writing that what she intends to do with her work is for the listener to choose. She added that one has to listen to and read her raps before criticizing them, stating:

"If you don’t read or listen how will you know. I shouldn’t have to sit here on twitter and give you a simplified, snipped, deconstructed, and without insulting you, DUMBED down version of my writing for you to be able to hear what hundreds of thousands and lets be honest, millions of people are recognizing as adequate rap bars. You aren’t stupid. Listen to my music."
Furthermore, the same person @playeration mentioned that they were well-versed with Doja Cat's entire catalog and were a fan of hers. However, their frame of reference for rap was Rakim, Jay-Z, and Jeezy, and that Doja didn't fit into that metric.

Doja&#039;s conversation with an X user (Image via X/ @DojaCat)
Doja Cat responded to the X user once again; however, this time, the singer was understanding toward the individual's perspective. She complimented the X user's taste in rap and mentioned:

"Thank you for opening up about that. If you’ve listened to every single song off of every single album I’ve made I appreciate that. If you’ve haven’t been able to find a bar that you can connect with, thats more than okay, that’s your right. Thank you."

Ahead of her album Vie's release, Doja Cat hasn't shared much information about her work except hinting at it being a pop-driven project.

Divya Singh Rana

