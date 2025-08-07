"COMING TO END GRANNY MINAJ AGAIN" - Internet reacts to report of Doja Cat set to release her new single ‘Jealous Type’ on Friday

Reports of Doja Cat releasing her new single, Jealous Type, on August 8, 2025, have been making the rounds on the internet and have garnered the attention of her fans.

Doja Cat’s last track, Crack, was released for just 24 hours on her website on May 5, 2025, leaving fans eager for more. Reports of a new single follow her July 21 announcement that her upcoming album, Vie, is finished.

Pop Base's report concerning Doja's new single release (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the possible release of Doja's new single on August 8, 2025, wherein an X user compared her to a fellow rapper, tweeting:

"COMING TO END GRANNY MINAJ AGAIN we won 😍 we will be streaming"

"She’s coming to save the summer! We finally have a song of the summer y’all!" an X user commented.

"nicki is officially OVER" another X user mentioned.

"Coming to end Cardis album I fear.." an internet user stated.

"coming to outstream dicki’s recent remixes" another internet user said.

Additionally, fans of the Streets rapper and singer expressed excitement toward the reported release of Jealous Type:

"Can’t wait to vibe nonstop" an X user tweeted.

"I've been waittting for this song since forever 😭" a netizen expressed.

"She is about to save summer Doja is the GOAT😫😙" another netizen remarked.

What has Doja Cat revealed about her upcoming album Vie so far? Details explored

Doja Cat first teased her album Vie, meaning "life" in French, at an exclusive listening session at an Airbnb in October 2024, sharing 7 unreleased songs featuring some from her fourth studio album, Scarlet, and some new tracks.

In November 2024, Doja shared a screenshot of multiple song titles, reportedly hinting at the tracks being a part of her upcoming project. This was followed by the singer and rapper announcing the title of her album via X on February 9, 2025.

During an interview with V Magazine, published on July 1, 2025, Doja Cat opened up about Vie and shared some details about the upcoming project, stating that she wants to "swim back upstream" with the album. The singer added that she wanted to go back to where she was, "and just re-trim and evolve everything.”

Doja Cat's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)

Dubbing Vie a "pop-driven project", Doja Cat shared that the album's concept is pointed toward romance, love, s*x, and discourse in relationships, specifying relationships in general and with oneself. The rapper said that nowadays people hear a lot of songs about breakups and being sick of men, and while she has a song like that on the album, Doja said:

"This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future—my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be. Because I remember there was a time when people were talking about wanting to be with each other, and it seems to have gotten a bit more vapid and just sort of like, not real… not loving, not romantic.”

In other news, Doja Cat will be headlining the Outside Lands music festival from August 8 to August 10, 2025, in San Francisco, alongside artists such as Hozier and Tyler, The Creator.

