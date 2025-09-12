"Buddy is completely crashing out" - Internet reacts to Young Thug apologizing to Mariah the Scientist and Drake in new MV

Young Thug's recently leaked prison calls have left the Atlanta rap scene in chaos, and the YSL rapper is now looking to mend his relationships with his peers and loved ones in his new 7-minute-long track Man I Miss My Dogs. The first two verses of the song, which was released with an accompanying music video on September 11, 2025, were dedicated to Mariah the Scientist and Drake.The music video featured Thug rapping in front of a Rolls-Royce, interspersed with clips of the rapper's interactions with the people he was apologizing to, including Mariah, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Future.For those uninformed, a recording of Young Thug allegedly confessing to cheating on Mariah, his girlfriend, was circulated online as part of the leaked prison calls. In another alleged recording, Thug can be heard criticizing Drake for his rumored fallout with Metro Boomin, calling the Canadian rapper &quot;stupid&quot; for allegedly being insensitive towards Metro after his mother died in 2022.Young Thug's new song Man I Miss My Dogs was met with varied reactions from netizens on X, with one user claiming that the YSL rapper was &quot;crashing out.&quot;&quot;Yo buddy is completely crashing out,&quot; the netizen said.October’s Very Own 👨🏽‍🌾 @Bsanto88LINK@FearedBuck Yo buddy is completely crashing outSeveral netizens echoed similar sentiments, calling the track an &quot;apology tour.&quot;(ʘ‿ʘ) @kabeiirLINK@FearedBuck Bro dropped the apology tour as a B-side to the lead single 💀Efeso100 @Efeso1001LINK@FearedBuck “Pillow talking ain’t my name” A n***a that was pillow talking 😭😭😭😭what's federal's business? ⌘ @ayo__dejiLINK@FearedBuck anything for clout these days!͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲 ⌖ @cagiago_LINK@FearedBuck Drake aura is insane he has grown ass man making apology vids for him 😭😭😭😭Meanwhile, others appreciated Young Thug's creativity on the new song, calling it &quot;fire.&quot;Sickodeno @DenonotsickoLINK@FearedBuck Allllll the internet bulls**t aside man, can’t nobody make a song like Thug 🔥 his music and creativity is what hip hop/raps been missingSmurfsUp @carsonslamboLINK@FearedBuck Nah Thug stay in that booth and talk that S**T! Let the music talk thats all$aint @_SaintDANLINK@FearedBuck Tbh, I think and believe this was very necessary. I can feel the real innit 💯OBA 🏧 @1_un_known_LINK@FearedBuck This fire tho. Thug can still make good music.What did Young Thug say about Mariah the Scientist and Drake?Young Thug recently found himself embroiled in controversy after his prison phone calls were leaked online. The leaks began on August 29, 2025, and saw the rapper's conversations about his peers, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Future, being broadcast on the internet.One of the more personal recordings included Thug allegedly admitting that he had cheated on his longtime partner, Mariah the Scientist, one day before he was arrested for the YSL RICO case in 2022. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Thug is heard recounting a heated exchange he had with Mariah about a woman in his condo in a recording, which was leaked on September 6, 2025.“One of my little h*es–one of my little girls–she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,&quot; he said.In the recording, Thug claimed he told Mariah that the incident happened a while ago. However, he admitted on the call that it had occurred a day before his arrest. After the recording went viral, Young Thug publicly apologized to Mariah on social media. He reiterated the apology in his latest song Man I Miss My Dogs, rapping:&quot;F**k a jail call, I was playin', I'd never trade you/ You was encouragin' me on my bad days/ You pick the kids up, despite me bein' away/ That's why every day you wake up, I'm tryna make you happy/ I'm sorry for bein' a part of these h*es laughin' at you/ I'm sorry for takin' you from who had you/ Just to put you through this madness, I'm the reason you crashin'.&quot;FearBuck @FearedBuckLINKYoung Thug apologizes to Mariah the Scientist and tells everyone to leave her out of the mess amid the leaked jail calls“My baby I was wrong and I'm sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me… U showed me what love is and I hope I haven't lost u forever”Meanwhile, Young Thug addressed the rumored fallout between Drake and Metro Boomin in another leaked call, claiming Drake was insensitive and could have been more supportive when Metro's mother died in 2022.In one of the leaked recordings, the YSL rapper was heard musing how Drake thought about approaching Metro for work when he had just lost his mother. He called the Canadian rapper &quot;stupid,&quot; alleging that he might have told Metro &quot;crazy stuff on the phone&quot; instead of giving wisdom.“I don’t understand how anybody could approach him about music right now. It ain’t even nothin’ I can think to say... Drake so stupid, he probably just sent some stupid condolences […] instead of giving the n***a some wisdom or something real, you probably said some crazy stuff on the phone,” Thug allegedly said.Furthermore, he accused Drake of using his fame and stardom as a weapon to persuade Metro to work on a song instead of allowing him time for grieving:&quot;You’re using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now and the n***a just not feeling that right now. You supposed to get on your big ol’ plane, and went to where that n***a was or where that n***a momma died, cause you really, really, really, mess with a n***a.&quot;Future, Drake and Young Thug at the Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party (Image via Getty Images)Young Thug dedicated the second verse on Man I Miss My Dogs to Drake, referring to the Canadian rapper by his nickname Drizzy and claiming that he called Metro on his behalf in an attempt to patch their relationship.&quot;I called Metro on the phone and told him let it go/ You can ask him what I say/ Brother, some of y'all biggest hits together/ The chemistry been there, n***a, I don't care about what they say,&quot; he rapped.This is not the only time Young Thug mentioned Drake in the alleged leaked prison calls. In one recording, he praised the Canadian rapper for helping people with their careers while simultaneously bashing Kendrick Lamar and claiming he would &quot;never be bigger&quot; than Drizzy.