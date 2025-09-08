Young Thug previews new song snippet, says loved ones "are supposed to look at the good I did" in latest tweet

Rapper Young Thug has released a snippet of his new song while sharing his thoughts in his latest X post (formerly known as tweet). The rapper has featured in a couple of tracks this year, but fans have been waiting for his solo music for a while. On September 8, 2025, Young Thug released the snippet for his upcoming track, Tears. In a video shared on social media, Thug featured the file on his laptop, which mentioned it was last modified in March 2025 at 7:04 AM. The duration displayed was 2 minutes and 21 seconds. Subsequently, the YSL rapper also posted a tweet on X, where he spoke about his loved ones seeing the good in him instead of the ugly. He wrote: &quot;Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly ❤️‍🩹&quot;Young Thug's last studio album, titled Business is Business, came out in June 2023. Before the release, he was arrested on RICO charges in 2022, and the trial went on until he was released in October last year. Young Thug shares update on his next album on the Perspektives With Big Bank podcast2021 Revolt Summit - Source: GettyOn September 8, Young Thug appeared on the Perspektives With Big Bank podcast, where he made statements clarifying various rumors surrounding him. The rapper spoke about his relationship with former team member Gunna, leaked phone calls doing the rounds, his earliest memories of childhood, and future plans about his music. Towards the end of the interview, Big Banks asked Thug about his next album and what fans can expect from it. &quot;Where the music at Slime?,&quot; Banks asked.Young Thug became emotional at the question, claiming that he is &quot;f*cked up&quot; to make music as he does not have his friends with him anymore. &quot;I just don’t got my twin. I just don’t got my friends, bro. I’m f*cked up. I’m f*cked up bro. The ni**as I be with every day, I don’t got ’em no more. I’m f*cked up, bro. I don’t know what to do. I lost ni**as to betrayal, bro,&quot; the rapper said.For those unaware, Young Thug has often been vocal about his difficult relationship with Gunna, as the rapper accused the latter of cooperating with law enforcement officials for his own freedom during the infamous YSL RICO trial. In his aforementioned interview, Thug shared his thoughts on Gunna, accusing him of betrayal. Thug claimed that one of his and Gunna's mentors, King Troup, spoke to him before his death, asking him to take care of Gunna. He tried to honor Troup's words, but felt betrayed by Gunna's alleged actions.&quot;King Troup, that’s our big homie. I honor Troup words to the T, no matter what I’m with him. He not a bad man, he a real man to me…I honor his words. He told me before he died…’Gunna is my son take him with you Thug. Get him out of the hood…’ I honor his word. I honor his word, bruh. I took that ni**a with me,&quot; Thug said. The rapper added:&quot;This my man’s. Whatever you need, all the bullsh*t I heard about you. All the sh*t you did on sitting on the porch, talkin’ about your cousin damn near tellin’ on the god damn Crime Stopper people. I knew all that sh*t, and I just found a way to love you… because I just honor Troup’s words.&quot;Young Thug also claimed his former YSL mate did not honor Troup's words the way he did and betrayed &quot;brotherhood.&quot; He also claimed Gunna had already done something before his alleged actions during the YSL trial, but the rapper still has &quot;no ill feelings&quot; for him. Young Thug has yet to share more details about his next project, including his next album. The rapper's upcoming track also does not have an official release date yet.