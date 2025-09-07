“Whatever I said, I can say twice” - Young Thug addresses leaked jail calls, stands firm in his statement 

Young Thug has faced scrutiny in recent months following the release of leaked recordings from his time in jail. These private conversations were captured while the rapper was incarcerated between May 2022 and October 2024 amid RICO-related prosecution.

During the wave of criticism, Young Thug finally addressed the leaked prison calls in his latest podcast with Big Bank, which premiered on September 6, 2025. The Atlanta-born rapper justified his words and actions, and discussed how he felt at the moment, saying:

"These last few days l've been sitting around like, 'What the f*ck was I thinking? You gotta understand my standpoint, I'm locked up, I'm on the phone talking to my girl every day, this the only person I can talk to. I feel like I was tripping, I ain't ever did sh*t like that, I ain't ever pillowtalk with no girl, ever in life."

Young Thug acknowledged that he had said inappropriate things about some of his colleagues, but added that it was as a result of isolation and his battles with his mental health in prison. He further mentioned that some of the leaked talks were things that he had discussed face-to-face with the concerned people.

"This sh*t make me remember when I was in jail, this sh*t make me remember those dark a** days and moments I had. Whatever I said, I can say twice, I'm a grown man. And I done said it to every n***a they know that," the rapper remarked.

Leaked jail calls reveal Young Thug’s controversial remarks on fellow artists

The leaked jail recordings have shed light on Young Thug’s opinions about fellow artists, prompting intense reactions. During one of the calls, he was caught saying how Kendrick Lamar would never even be as big as Drake, purportedly due to Lamar refusing to work with him.

In another leaked phone call with his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, Young Thug used offensive language to describe rapper GloRilla. He called her "ugly" and commented on her appearance, as per a report by BET.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL GloRilla responds to Young Thug’s leaked jail call

The remarks caused an extensive backlash on the internet, causing Thug to apologize. In an X post dated September 4, 2025, he clarified that the comments were made at a time when he was fighting the tough conditions of prison. The rapper further acknowledged that the pressure of it had gotten to him.

A recent phone call between Young Thug and Future surfaced online

One of the most notable leaks was a phone call between Thug and fellow Atlanta rapper Future, which surfaced online on September 6, 2025. The two long-time collaborators were heard in the recording exchanging harsh words allegedly over Future refusing to attend a benefit event organized in support of Thug as he continued battling a case in court.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Alleged audio of Young Thug speaking on Future via jail call has been leaked: “You supposed to be locked in 100% with your kids but you locked in 100% with the b*tches, that’s the wrong way to go”

Reportedly, Thug was upset and stated that Future distanced himself at a time when such displays of unity were the most important. In response, Future supposedly claimed that he was not interested in “stealing [Thug’s] shine” by participating in the benefit.

Then the call moved to a more personal realm. Thug criticized Future’s approach to fatherhood and suggested that he was neglectful of his children, which immediately ignited intense discussion on social media.

In other news, Young Thug released Money on Money, the lead single from his upcoming album UY Scuti, featuring Future, in April.

