Drake seemingly references his feud with Kendrick Lamar, ponders about those who turned their back on him in new track "That's Just How I Feel"

Drake seemingly shared his feelings about his 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in a new track titled That's Just How I Feel as part of the rollout for his upcoming album, Iceman. The track was unveiled in the third episode of the ongoing Iceman series on September 4, 2024.The episode, which included an accompanying music video, featured the Canadian rapper driving down a road as the song played in the background. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper seemingly alluded to his diss battle with Lamar, which dominated the music industry in the summer of 2024, in the line:“And I really did f**k up the summer, not the way I f**ked up last summer.”Elsewhere in the song, the rapper seemingly pondered about his standing in the music industry, wondering how long he'd remain &quot;at the top if they don't kill him.&quot; In another verse, he alluded to his longevity in the music industry and his supposed rivalry with other emcees, rapping:&quot;Big stepping in whatever country / 18 years and we haven't been rusty / 5 years and you rappers sound dusty / And you old n***as think you can touch me.&quot;The rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake escalated in April 2024, when Drake released his diss track Push Ups in response to Lamar's shots on Like That, which was released the previous month. The rappers exchanged diss tracks between April and May, ultimately culminating in Lamar releasing his five-time Grammy-winning diss Not Like Us. Not Like Us followed the tracks of the deeply personal meet the grahams, in which Lamar addressed Drake's family members individually, including his seven-year-old son and an alleged daughter, whose existence remains unconfirmed as of this writing.Released on May 4, Not Like Us upped the ante and pushed the narrative of Drake being an alleged p*dophile to the public masses. The Mustard-produced song became an instant hit, breaking multiple records and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.In addition to its many accolades, the song also became central to Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. Filed in January 2025, the Canadian rapper claimed that UMG leveraged the song's popularity “to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal p*dophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response.”FearBuck @FearedBuckLINKDrake is suing UMG for defamation, accusing them of spreading false claims he’s a p*dophile through Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” alleging they knowingly promoted the harmful lyrics and imageryAccording to The Guardian, Kendrick Lamar was not named as a co-defendant in the filing despite being the artist behind the hit track. The filing stated that the lawsuit was &quot;entirely about UMG,&quot; adding:“This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us.' It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous.”Exploring Drake's response to being called a &quot;culture vulture&quot;Drake reunited with podcaster Bobbi Althoff for their second interview on the latter's podcast Not This Again, which aired on September 2, 2025. According to Billboard, the duo discussed their highly-publicized falling out in the wake of their first interview in 2023, which resulted in Drake blocking Althoff on all social media platforms and requesting that the interview be taken down. The Canadian rapper stated that people have guilt-tripped him his whole life, explaining that he decided to cut ties with Althoff because she made it seem like he was the reason for her life's problems. He likened the situation to being called a &quot;culture vulture,&quot; adding:“It’s the same way even in music, people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know? They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that.”The &quot;culture vulture&quot; moniker has followed Drake for the past few years, gaining popularity amid his 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar after the rapper alluded to it in his diss tracks, Euphoria and Not Like Us. In the latter track, Lamar explored the Canadian rapper's ties to various Atlanta emcees, including Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz, labeling him a &quot;colonizer&quot; for allegedly profiting from these collaborations.&quot;You called Future when you didn't see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 gave you false street cred/ Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied/ You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer,&quot; Lamar rapped.Drake is currently involved in the rollout for his upcoming album Iceman, which is his first full-length solo project since his 2023 album For All the Dogs. He has yet to announce the album's release date at the time of writing this article.